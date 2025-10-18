First published in Column 8 on the 17th of July, 1991
One of the most difficult statements not of a third kind that I’ve closely encountered in the last week related to the 22nd annual gathering of the Mutual UFO Network.
Stanton
Friedman, a physicist, but plainly not a plain-speaking on, said, ‘Most
people believe in UFOs, but most people believe that most people don’t believe
in UFOs.’
Run that by me again, Stanton?
Visitors from out space have been the ‘in thing’ for several
decades, helped along by Hollywood, television, a burgeoning sci-fi market, and
people who either really have seen things from outer space or dreamed them up. People
such as Debbie Toomey, who tells the story of being abducted by aliens back in
1983.
I’m not one to scoff at beliefs in UFOs. Modern physicists’
theories about the universe are far more incredible, anyway. Nor do I have any
great trouble with there being a possibility of inhabited planets somewhere
else in the immense reaches of space.
More to the point, I find it odd to think that aliens would
be interested in visiting us. Would they really travel not just the length of
our otherwise uninhabited solar system to find us, but billions of miles from
their own home?
Encouraged by films such as Star Wars we have these
marvellous ideas about the speed of space travel, what with time warps and skipping
through light years. When it’s only a story, we don’t have to explain how
mankind – or any other kind – is supposed to have developed skills sufficient
to travel through the limitless reaches of space. (Anyway, most space stories
are about something much less subtle altogether – cops and robbers.)
If aliens did turn up here, what would our reaction be? People
would either tend to keep quiet about it, because the aliens were so out of the
ordinary, or feel threatened by them. These two have been the staple of stories
as widely different as ET and It Came From Outer Space. It’s what
you’d expect.
To be honest I don’t think aliens would normally make their
presence widely known – they’d only have to take one look at our planet to
realise that we don’t treat anyone who smacks of ‘difference’ too well.
The most alien being ever known to have visited this world
arrived in very unpublicised circumstances. During his stay he managed to keep
out of the limelight as much as possible, even though his actions made that
difficult. He often told people not to talk about what he’d done, and when they
did anyway, he tended to retreat into the mountains.
Many of the top dogs felt exceedingly threatened by him: in
fact, the ruler of the day tried to wipe him out within a year or two of his
arrival and massacred a number of innocent babies in the attempt. Typical reactions
towards an alien.
When he did come out in the open and explain his ‘mission,’
as you might call it, he had exactly the same response from people that alleged
aliens still have.
Unfortunately, for the most part people didn’t want to hear
his words, or believe what he had to say, and, as in so many alien stories,
they attacked him and eventually killed him. This alien did something truly
spectacular – he came back to life, and has had a major impact on the world and
its inhabitants ever since.
Of course you have to believe the story.
What I find strange in all these current discussions of
aliens is how so many people who find the story of Christ incredible can
cheerfully swallow all manner of nonsense about anything else.
Poster from the 1953 movie It Came From Outer Space
A couple of quotes relating to Debbie Toomey – also known as Kathy (or Kathie) Davis. The sources are in the links at the beginning of each paragraph.
