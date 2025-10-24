Unusually, the Editor of the Star Midweek gave me a little promo on the front page of the paper – or else he had a little gap to fill - and decided to introduce my column thus:
Mike Crowl in his Column 8 today writes about the budget;
well, sort of writes about the budget; well, would you believe almost writes
about the budge on…Page 2.
The budget
A friend asked me if I was writing about the budget. (I hadn’t thought about it.) Without waiting for a reply, he answered his own question: Well, I don’t suppose it’s all that funny, anyway.
So I’m half-heartedly writing about the budget which, funny
or not, by the time you read this will have already banged or whimpered into
our lives.
Firstly, I’m pleased to see from the Listener’s alternative
budget that I’m not classed in the wealthy bracket anymore (in spite of the
untold millions I earn from writing this column each week).
In fact, our size of family doesn’t even make it on to their
charts. And it’s not because we have seventeen kids either.
I’d better explain. After my wife and I had our first child
it became a standing joke between us that when anyone asked how many kids in total
we were having, we’d say, seventeen. Even our Catholic friends turned
pale.
We didn’t make it. Blame it on a lack of stamina, or too
much writing of Columns Eight, or the high-chair falling apart, or running out
of nappies - when it comes to a large family we hardly hit the mark.
There’s something to be said for a large family, though. (I
haven’t been able to find out what it is, so I’ll carry on.) Older moviegoers
will remember Clifton Webb
as the indomitable father in the film, Cheaper by the Dozen. He claimed
it was more economical to have a dozen kids and proved it time and again by
fronting up to bemused shop-keepers and asking for discounts.
I didn’t see the film, but I did read the book. Practically
all I can recall about it now was that the father, a time and motion study man,
insisted it was speedier to do up his shirt buttons from the bottom, instead of
the top. He would have made a successful politician, I think.
Oh, well, back to the budget. I see one of the economists in
the Listener thinks we need more people in the country to make the
economy work. I’ve held this same despised theory for years – although, like
any economist worth his salt, I won’t be cornered about the details (and now Mr
Birch is even coming
round to my way of thinking).
Surely if more people come into the country (preferably with
some ready cash) then there’ll be a need for more facilities and goods, and, in
spite of what pessimists would say, more employment. New Zealand’s present
immigration policy seems to be like a person who digs a moat round his castle then
pulls up the drawbridge – and wonders why he feels cut off. No doubt some bureaucrats
would say of the immigration policy that it’s all right here, but I can’t
agree.
There’s probably an optimum figure at which things cease to
work well, but at three and a half million I don’t think we’ve reached it. We’re
already suffering in the South Island from an exodus north – why not open up
some of our endless acres to the bodies standing shoulder to shoulder overseas?
They’d be glad to have some personal space.
Oh well, back to the budget.
More people, more pollution, some would say. One scientist
writes that because of pollution and jammed roads and motorway costs, bigger
cities are now forcing drivers to leave their cars at home. People have to use
public transport. It’ll come here, no doubt.
And built into that carless age we have a solution to
unemployment. Everyone who’s anyone will have to take a bus, or a train –
remember trains? Believe it or not, there’ll be buses going everywhere you want
to go, instead of just where they think it’s economical.
Won’t that make the bus drivers glad? (They might celebrate
by turning the lights back on in the buses so that when we’re travelling we can
read again.)
I was going to get back to the budget, but unfortunately, having
fewer pages to work with than our Ruthie, I seem to have
run out of room.
|Clifton Webb with some of his dozen children
This column probably shows why it was a good idea I never took up the role of an economist. Not that anyone asked me to. Since 1991 New Zealand’s population has increased to over five million, still no large number, since many cities in the world have the same population. And while we have a lot more cars, our roads are hardly jam-packed.
Unfortunately there has been a change in thinking about
immigration, but not, I feel, a wise change. Instead of inviting people who had
some money behind them, we’ve taken in a number of people who have nothing and
who also bring their families with them – who have nothing – and we find them
houses (somehow, even though houses are in short supply) – and we maintain them
until they get on their feet. In spite of this, many immigrants prove to be
practical and entrepreneurial citizens; a number do not, unfortunately.
As for stopping people bringing cars into cities, the
powers that be eventually came up with a seemingly credible reason why we
shouldn’t: climate change, and the damage cars’ emissions was doing to the planet. So parking spaces are
increasingly removed in cities, replaced by cycle lanes. Some cities are amenable
to cycles, since their mostly flat. The city I lived in when this column was
written was built on seven hills (supposedly) and cycling was only of value to
people who stayed in the flat parts of the city, or who were excessively
energetic.
