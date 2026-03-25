First published in Column Eight on the 10th June, 1992
Why a nation should elect a man and then ridicule him
endlessly I’m not sure, though admittedly the behaviour of some of our own
elected reps should give me pause for thought.
The man I’m talking about is Dan Quayle. I know Mr Quayle is
the butt of every joke that’s going in the States, which either should make us
pause before listening to him, or make us listen very carefully. A couple of
weeks ago, however, in some remarks he made, he hit the nail on the head.
Amongst other things, he took the television programme Murphy
Brown to task for its attitude to fatherhood. That was probably a pretty
rash thing to do, given that Murphy Brown (for some reason) is the
flavour of the month. I suppose Mr Quayle is used to being considered rash, so
a bit more rash behaviour scarcely matters.
I haven’t seen the episode in question – no doubt it will
now arrive here with bells ringing – but I agree with Mr Quayle’s view that
anything further that mocks fatherhood is only taking the nation away from, not
towards, improvement.
Murphy Brown’s female producer made Dan’s remarks an excuse
for bringing safe abortion into the argument, which was not what he’d been
saying. Nor was he saying that a woman cannot bring up a child on her own. Plenty
of women have had to, and their children have mostly survived.
The point he was making, and which the produce seems to have
chosen to ignore, was that where fathers are lacking in a society, for whatever
reason (war, work, or negligence), that society will have problems.
I know (yes, I know) there’s a big backlash against
patriarchal societies. In other words, when the men hold the sway of power, and
women are delegated to so-called feminine tasks and opportunities. I agree that
societies where all the choices and all the chances are made by one sex (be it
men or women) will be a lopsided society.
But the point I’m making (and so, I think, was Mr Quayle) is
that fathers are extremely important to the upbringing and emotional welfare of
children. As important as mothers.
We have a poverty-stricken picture of what fatherhood is
really like, because fatherhood has been debased. And if at first it was
debased by men, now it is being debased by women.
I can understand the backlash against fathers, and men,
because of the slack way a large number of them have behaved over decades –
perhaps centuries. Even worse, the way women in this generation have been left to
bring up kids on their own is a disaster.
But to imply, therefore, that father are only useful for
bringing children into the world in the first place, and for little else, is
more than a short-sighted view. We’re reaping the fruit of that view in the
coming generation, in gangs, in more violent rapes, in worse and worse abuse,
and in young people utterly embittered by the neglect of fathers.
Denigrating fatherhood because of the flaws of poor fathers
is like questioning the value of education because of illiterate failures.
I am convinced that every child needs two parents to grow up
balanced. Growing up with only one parent is to grow up with narrowed view of emotion,
thought, sexuality, discipline. it is to grow up without any appreciation of
the intimate interaction of two parents who have chosen to live and love together,
and to do it to the best of their ability.
Two parents provide breadth, and two parents provide live
role models for children of both sexes, not just one. Two parents will seldom
be perfect, but to me they will always be preferable.
|Courtesy: Gage Skidmore, Peoria, AZ
This is an interesting piece: correct in regard to the
disintegration of society that takes place when fathers are absent, or mocked as
caregivers. But it’s odd, looking at it now, that I didn’t mention the fact
that I was brought up without a father, and did pretty well overall. I do
know there have been things lacking in my life that have left me with a kind of
hole emotionally in some areas. But I perhaps should have given my own mother
more credit for the work she did in bringing me up than the brief sentence at
the end of paragraph five.
There’s an article from 2012 which confirms what Mr
Quayle had said – Twenty
Years Later, it Turns Out that Dan Quayle was Right About Murphy Brown and
Unmarried Moms. This is only one of a number of articles that came
either ten or twenty years later affirming Quayle’s position.
In May 1992, U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle criticized the fictional
TV character Murphy Brown for becoming a single mother, arguing her choice to
raise a child without a father mocked the importance of fatherhood. This
sparked a major culture war debate over "family values," unmarried
parenting, and media influence during the 1992 presidential campaign.
Key Aspects of the Controversy:
- The
Criticism: In a speech at the Commonwealth Club of
California, Quayle stated that "bearing babies irresponsibly is
simply wrong" and attacked the sitcom for portraying single
parenthood as a "lifestyle choice".
- Context: Quayle
was targeting the season finale where Candice Bergen’s character, Murphy
Brown, gave birth to a child after her ex-husband decided not to stay,
framing this as a deliberate rejection of traditional, two-parent
families.
- "Family
Values" Debate: The incident was part of a larger
Republican effort to focus on "family values," highlighting what
they saw as the negative influence of Hollywood on social structures.
- Reaction: The
show, along with many in the media and liberal commentators, responded
strongly, with show creator Diane English suggesting that if the
administration opposed single parenthood, they should support
comprehensive, safe, and legal abortion.
- Show's
Response: The 1992 season premiere incorporated the
comments, with the characters mocking Quayle's attack. The fictional
newsroom defended the complexity of the choice and highlighted the support
system for single parents, as seen in this YouTube
video.
Legacy:
- The
incident is considered a defining moment in early 1990s culture wars,
highlighting the intersection of politics and entertainment.
- While
initially widely mocked, some commentators later argued that the decline
in traditional family structures made Quayle's point about the role of
fathers increasingly relevant in the following decades, as explored by
the Brookings Institution.
- Quayle
maintained years later that he did not regret the criticism, telling CBS News in 2002 that it was important to
advocate for two-parent households.
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