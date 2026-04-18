First published in Column 8 on the 22.7.1992
One of the side-benefits of feminism has been the exposing of a once much hidden area.
In just one day I came across the following –
A couple of articles in the newspaper Crosslink
discussing sexual abuse by counsellors and ministers. A radio documentary in which women talk about
being sexually abused (in some cases by their fathers), and being freed from
the memories that have bound them. A television film about a bigamist who gets
his just desserts when his daughter, whom he sexually abused, murders him.
In the Listener,
by contrast, a reviewer writes about a positive book, My Father and Me, in which sexual
abuse isn’t an issue.
Some years ago we had a Telethon for
victims of sexual abuse, and the claim was that this had happened to one in
four female children. This figure was afterwards disputed, and the percentage
is not thought to be so high. Be that as it may, there’s a dreadful corruption
in the hearts of many men in this land.
To hear women speaking about the abuse they suffered as children,
which they have subsequently buried away in their memories to such an extent
that the episodes are virtually forgotten, ought to distress us greatly. The plight
of the victims is horrifying: generations of men – these women are often
talking about events that happened up to 40 years ago – have subjected their children
or those of other people to this victimisation. We ought to cry out to God for
mercy.
The sexual abuse isn’t all: the sense of power these men
have over weaker beings is equally horrifying. Power tends to corrupt, Acton
said, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The worst of this abuse is that
men who being this malpractice seem neither to have pangs of guilt nor any
awareness of the corruption in their hearts.
Some use the excuse that the victims might enjoy what
happens. As the radio programme stated, the body may react with a certain
degree of enjoyment, because the body enjoys touch. It’s made to react that
way. But the victim ends up feeling betrayed not only by the person who is
abusing (especially if it’s the father), but by the body itself. The very thing
that’s suffering the abuse, seems in part to enjoy it.
Of course the repercussions with later normal sexual
relations are not hard to envisage.
What causes men to shut their eyes to their wickedness? How do
they live with it? do they feel in some warped way justified by their actions? Do
they feel they have a ‘right’ (it certainly isn’t a God-given one, as the Book
of Leviticus tells us) to have sexual relations with other members of their
family besides their wives?
And where will it all end? Sometimes the abuser is brought
to justice, forcing the victim to make public those acts of violence they would
sooner not see proclaimed abroad.
Justice brings another quandary for the victim: if the
abuser is the father, there’s a sense of betraying someone close to you, a
person with whom you may have had some good times, the person who helped bring
you into this world.
Cleaning out the corruption is never a pleasant process.
After all this ugliness, it was a relief to turn to My
Father and Me. In spite of the reviewer wanting to make out a case for
these fathers not always being ‘worthy of honour,’ the writers convey the fact
that it’s possible to have a good relationship with a father. They show that
there have been, and are, and always will be men who take the job seriously and
know what it means.
They convey hope. So while much of the male garden is a
tangle of weeds, here and there is a patch of roses.
Crosslink was a monthly publication jointly funded by the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand, which ran from March 1987 until April 2001.
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