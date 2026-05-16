Saturday, May 16, 2026

Heroes

 First published in Column 8 on the 12th August, 1992

The Olympic Games have brought the idea of the hero before us constantly, with people overcoming considerable odds, and struggling against personal battles.

However, I find the way some athletes carry on when they win rather sickening, and anything but heroic – especially, I’m sad to say, the Yanks. They don’t really need the crowd to applaud them; they do more than enough of it themselves.

New Zealand competitors, for the most part, are rather more self-controlled, humble even – a facet of our national personality I  hope we can retain. With them you share in the enjoyment of the win; you’re not turned off by self-adulation.

The heroism of the athletes follows hard on the heels of Mr Bolger’s remarks about viewing successful businessmen as heroes. In spit of New Zealand being sadly in want of heroes I’m glad he didn’t suggest any politicians for the role.)

Mr Bolger’s remarks struck me as barking up the wrong tree. A businessman who makes it is a success, just as a businessman who doesn’t make it is a failure. Neither of them fit into the hero category.

Heroes are few and far between in this country at the moment. Not only that, the heroic people we do have are likely to be the most unsung. Merely surviving, for a good proportion of Kiwis, is an heroic undertaking. Those who manage in these days under a government which has lost its compassion for its people are more than heroic. To me they’re made of much tougher stuff than most businessmen, including successful ones.

The typical businessman Mr Bolger wants us to admire has some capital to work with. The large group of semi-underprivileged people which has been created by dole cuts and unemployment (and the Employment Contracts Act) have no capital. They achieve what they achieve in spite of having nothing to come and go on.

I believe New Zealand’s real heroes are found in places away from the noise and bustle, especially away from commerce. These real heroes sometimes appear in the Queen’s awards, but their achievements are more often obscured by famous people who turn up in the lists.

(Actually I’m often astounded by the people who receive recognition. Film actors for instance – are they really stuff that Knights are made of? Aren’t they only doing what comes naturally, and what’s very well paid for? I’d always thought the awards went to people who gave their lives freely for a cause. Dare I even suggest that many sportspersons receive awards for doing little more than developing a talent they were born with?)

As I said, I believe New Zealand’s real heroes are found away from the limelight, and I believe we lost a special hero last week.

This was a man who had given a good dela of his life to attempting to change the view many people hold, that abortion is okay. He spent not only his energy in this, but much of his income. The man was John O’Neill.

It takes considerable guts to go against the flow. When we go against what is right, and the majority know it’s right, that’s foolhardiness. But when we go against the flow, believing that the majority are wrong, that’s heroic.

Sometimes a martyr’s blood is shed without immediate result. During his lifetime John O’Neill seemed to achieve very little in his fight for right. However, I believe he has not fought in vain, and a time will come when we finally accord him the honour a hero deserves.

 

Anti-abortion March by SPUC members 1974

 A Tribute [Letters to the Editor – the corner of the clipping was torn off for some reason]

Thank you Mike Crowl once again for a quality item. I too, pay tribute to John O’Neill. For years I have admired his lone stance on the abortion issue, and I have often wondered where were those men of position and money who would profess to be Christian who could have stood beside this man and shown their support. We have a march once a year. There are those who wear the little feet on the lapel and subscribe to SPUC but nary a one to say in public, ‘I stand beside O’Neill.’ Equal with John is Elizabeth, his wife, whose efforts matched his. I pay tribute to this man, his wife and his family. How proud the family must be to have such a father. He dared to go against the tide – no waiting…[missing from clipping] for John O’Neill to see which way it flowed. Such sacrifice…[missing from clipping]…wasted and since our God reigns we will…[missing from clipping]…results.

Name missing from clipping.

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