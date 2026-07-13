First published in Column Eight on the 9th
December, 1992
All of us as children, while out walking, will have spent
time teetering along boundary lines, balancing on a wall or wide-topped fence. Of
course, as we grow older, fences don’t take much of a front place in our
interest. Anyway we become too self-conscious to clamber up on one, and would
probably break something important if we did.
Consequently, when out walking, I usually ignore boundaries.
But while strolling recently, I took some notice of the ways in which sections
are bounded, and was surprised at the variety and ingenuity of construction I encountered.
We get so used to what’s around we never notice it. Only
when I checked did I realise the diverse fencing on our own property. Palings along
the front (with an almost imperceptible curve out towards the footpath). Two
different styles of fencing on the left: one a combination of wire and
corrugated iron on wood, the other foursquare wooden palings.
Our back fence is the most solid – part of the way – and the
newest piece. The only problem is that when we assisted our former neighbours
to erect it, someone in the party wasn’t good at uprights, and they all tipsily
lean to the left – visible on our side, of course. The uprights on the right
hand fence are worse: having plainly partaken to a greater degree, they lean
further still. Finally a hedge with ideas above its station completes our perimeters.
Hedges used to be the mainstay of suburban fences – until they
became unfashionable. I can remember the enormous prickly affair that protected
my childhood house from passersby – and from much of the sun, too. Now you won’t
find hedges in such profusion at all: soft, unprickly, tidy, pale or shiny green
leaves are the mostly likely to be visible. Only one hedge I met with on my
walk leant menacingly out into the road, claiming I was encroaching on its
personal space.
Fences and walls are what divide the front of most
properties from belligerent strollers. They range from solid constructions that
allow no one to see through, to those consisting of a few tiddly rocks on the
ground: barely an apology for a barrier. (Lack of fencing in a state housing area
seems almost to be a tradition.)
Some fences go with the flow, by following the incline of
the road, and some step up in the world. One construction I found had horizontal
bricks leaning downhill, like people in bed with their feet on the pillow. On top
of these were more bricks standing on end, barely holding themselves upright –
only a muscular column at the end prevented them from spilling, lemming-like,
onto the path.
Fences, like me, have a problem with age: they tend to bulge
out in the middle a little. This gives the impression that they want to snuggle
up to anyone concerned enough to care. (That’s not the impression I want to
give, mind.)
Interesting fences stand in stark contrast to the bare bones
fence typically erected by the City Council: one long white square piece clamped
onto one upright by one metal plate and one bolt. A fence to keep no one in or
out nor stop them from falling. Fencing without inspiration.
Decorations occur on wooden fences, but far more so on brick
and concrete. Here the artists go crazy, with round holes and triangular
spaces. Bricks doing circus balancing acts stand alongside bricks pretending to
be hot-cross buns or organ pipes. Some concrete blocks hide their bland appearance
by masquerading as pavlovas, covered with cream. Only the strawberries are
missing.
At the opposite extreme, one wall I met consisted of
recycled bricks: no longer breathing fumes of smoke, the naked bricks rejoice
in the open air – in spite of still having chips on their shoulders.
When strolling, it pays to take time and explore: even the
most mundane can unmuddle the mind.
|An intrepid snail on our holly hedge
I remember this rather weak excuse for a column being the result of desperately looking for a subject. It could have been better: the constant use of the word fence for what was plainly a wall or a hedge when described; the idea that you could balance on a wide-topped fence (whatever that was); the ‘ignoring’ of boundaries – no idea what I meant, as I don’t remember walking all over people’s properties randomly. And the idea that you no longer found hedges. No idea where I got that from.
Reading it now, more than thirty years later, it looks
very like a column that wasn’t quite finished, wasn’t really re-read and tidied
up. And I failed to mention that the section of hedge on our property was a
pain: nasty sharp-edged leaves, and a delight in growing upwards and outwards.
One of our former neighbours used to trim it for us, and later we had to do it
ourselves. Very painful.
Anyway, it is what it is.
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