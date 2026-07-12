Obsessive housekeeping

First published in Column 8 on the 2nd
December, 1992
Jenny
has been in the news rather a lot lately. In fact one day last week she made
the headlines three times.
Her by now infamous statements on how to budget have received
considerable comment – indeed, Jenny herself had the foresight to say: ‘No
doubt I will have my head shot off my shoulders.’ Unfortunately a Minister of
Parliament in New Zealand is unlikely to receive such just desserts – only in a
country known for revolutionary proceedings would she be literally right.
I have a suspicion that Jenny’s got a bad case of the
Obsessive Housekeeper disease. This obsession makes the person see housekeeping
as the be all and end all – at considerable cost to those around her (and him,
in some cases).
The Obsessive Housekeeper never allows dust to remain for a moment.
In fact, the dust doesn’t often get a chance to settle, but is caught in
mid-flight.
In the house of the Obsessive Housekeeper the windows will
be washed and polished every day; there will never be a speck of flour in the
floor after baking; rings round the bathtub, if they managed to get a head
start, would bring such wrath upon the culprit, that he or she would have to
wash outside in a tub – in cold water – for six weeks.
Magazines on the coffee table are there for decoration;
neither are they to be removed, or altered from their artistic arrangement. They
must never be placed anywhere where it’s convenient to read them.
Woe betide those who live in such a house: their lives will
be misery in at least two ways. First, they will never be allowed to leave
anything out of its assigned place, from dirty clothes to newspapers to plates.
Secondly, if they do manage to commit such a mortal sin, they will never be
allowed to forget it. Unlike God, who delights to forget our mistakes, the
Obsessive Housekeeper takes pride in remembering the minutest details of our
human failings.
So why call Jenny the Obsessive Housekeeper? I get the
impression she sees New Zealand as a large sprawling mansion and can’t cope
with all that untidiness. And of course the most untidy people are those who
are on a benefit; they haven’t learned how to behave in the house of the Obsessive
Housekeeper.
Not only can’t they budget their benefit to pay for mortgages
and rents, for food and clothing, and perhaps electricity, they argue that they
should be allowed to have one or two pleasures in life. These pleasures might
consist of salt in their gruel; toilet paper; enough hot water to fill a hottie
(which water they will naturally recycle for washing next morning). They might
wish for a board (from the demolition yard) down the middle of the bed to avoid
any likelihood of producing more disorganised New Zealanders.
You see they haven’t been educated in life skills. If only
they could be, and quickly, there would be no more problems. They would then
quite happily live without the lights on in the evening; televisions and
telephones would be things of their bourgeois past; a car would be something
people who managed their well-paid budgets would drive – in fact the
beneficiaries would wave to the occupants out of respect. And going barefoot
would become a sign of self-esteem.
I think Jenny believed her benefit cuts would make everyone
good and righteous – and tidy. I think she believed people would implicitly
understand she had written an eleventh commandment: Thou shalt grind down the
poor until they no longer cry for mercy.
Unfortunately for our Obsessive Housekeeper Jenny, her
commandment stands in stark contrast to everything the writer of the other ten
ever said.
AI reminds me of the history of this period:
In 1992, Shipley was forcing through incredibly unpopular
cuts to the welfare state and restructuring the public health system. As a
result, she faced intense public anger, weekly protests, and literal death
threats.
When she spoke to journalists outside the debating chamber
or during press conferences that year, she frequently used blunt, battlefield
language to justify why she was marching ahead with the reforms despite the
backlash.
The specific line you quoted from the news was her frequent
warning to reporters (and to fellow National MPs who were getting cold feet):
"If you stick your head above the parapet, you have
to expect to get your head shot off."
Because she repeated this specific metaphor to the media
throughout 1992 to describe her political survival, the press heavily
associated her with the imagery of ‘getting her head shot off.’
It appears that I ‘distilled’ (as AI tells me) her famous
1992 news media phrase into the slightly more dramatic, direct quote I used at
the beginning of this column.
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