First published in Column Eight on the 28th April, 1993
I walk into the kitchen. Grated cheese is spread from one
end of the bench to the other; milk sits in several pale puddles; the charcoal
from a burnt slice of toast is piled up in a little mountain; unidentifiable
liquids drip intermittently from the cake-beater, the milkshake-maker and the
hair drier. I nearly break my back ice-skating across a margarine blob on the
floor.
Easily roused, I give that fingernail-on-the-blackboard
parental cry: ‘Who did this?’ Every child in the house answers, ‘I dunno. It
wasn’t me.’
I conclude that a neighbour’s child stole into the house,
opened the fridge and larder for a day of devastation. This was an attempt to
fool his parents into thinking he always keeps his own kitchen clean.
Not so. Someone in our house did it, but everyone denies it.
Denial. It’s a common complaint in our world, and not only
when it comes to covering up our own misdemeanours.
Some curious people even go so far as to cover up the
misdemeanours of others, claiming that actual factual events never took place.
We have at present one gent being refused
access to several countries because he insists on denying the reality of the Jewish
Holocaust.
And he’s not even alone. M
Hirsch Goldberg (in The Book of Lies) says Paul Rassinier, a
French author, Arthur Butz,
a Northwestern University professor, and Robert Fausisson, a
Sorbonne professor, all equally claim that the Holocaust is a hoax.
How curious. The Holocaust has been called ‘the most
documented of all crimes.’ So how can people deny it? (I suppose we shouldn’t
be surprised at denial – we still share this ball-shaped planet with convinced
flat-earthers.)
In our own nation we have Maori tribes stating that large
chunks of land should be returned to them because they were ‘stolen’ by early
visitors to the land. Yet history books tell how some of these ‘stolen’ lands
were sold several times over by our present Maoris’ ancestors. Some South
Island Maori even travelled to Sydney to clinch the deal.
More usually, denial wants to cover up its own ugly truths.
Last week Waco’s David Koresh appeared on
television in an Aussie interview laughing off claims that he’d abused children
and women, physically and sexually. Yet the voices of his victims said
otherwise. I suppose if you think you’re a Messiah you can do, and deny,
anything. (Bert Potter
has the same problem.)
Denial is a form of lying. A far-more widely acknowledged
Messiah, Jesus, once said to the hypocrites of His day, ‘The devil is your
father, because he’s the father of all liars.’
But you don’t have to be the devil to be denied. The widely-acknowledged
Messiah has also come in for His share of denial. Last year Barbara Thiering
had a go at Him, using some newly invented cryptology to argue away everything
He was supposed to have said and done.
How much increase in cash she may have made from her form of
denial is anyone’s guess, but she can’t have done much to increase her reputation
as a scholar.
And more recently, one Professor Thompson
has concluded that various chief figures never existed, because he couldn’t
find any archaeological evidence for them.
When we went to Cannibal Bay in the Catlins at New Year we
looked in vain for signs of the guidebook’s ‘remains of a forest buried by
blown sand and evidence of moa-hunter living areas.’ Our first reaction was to
deny the truth of the guide book.
However, does it mean that more knowledgeable people were
necessarily wrong, or that contemporary records were mistaken, just because we
didn’t find any evidence?
These scholars and messiahs mentioned above have come a long
way from leaving a mess in the kitchen and the childhood saying, ‘It wasn’t me.’
Denial on their scale becomes a refusal to face the facts,
or believe the truth.
_____________________
David Koresh was already dead, on the 19th April,
1993, by the time this column was published, so I presume the television interview
had been filmed some time before. The horrendous end to the Waco siege was as
shocking as the Jim
Jones murder-suicide in Guyana.
No comments:
Post a Comment