Wednesday, October 14, 2026

A few questions

First published in Column 8 on the 8th December, 1993

Poetry – what is it? Who needs it? Does it mean anything? Has it any Economic Value?

Since I came across the poetry of a minor American poet, Billy Collins, a couple of months ago, I’ve begun to explore other people’s poetry again, after a poetryless patch. (Billy Collins is so ‘minor’ I can’t even get any of his four books in New Zealand libraries, and so far I’ve tracked down only seven of his poems – and a fragment.)

Poetry: often little more than a few words on an otherwise white page; sometimes so obscure in meaning that the thought behind the words has to be teased out line by line – if it can be found at all. Sometimes running on for page after page, like an eleven-course meal, yet capable of lifting you onto another plateau.

Poetry is magnificent and wondrous – and banal – from the doggerel-dinosaur type to the highly refined and processed. But why do poets write something that isn’t prose? (Apart from ‘prose poems.’) Why do some men and women spend their lives producing a handful of jottings – barely enough to fill a book – when others are so prolific their work becomes almost impossible to collate?

Why should we feel awe at being in touch with a poet? Aren’t they human?

When I was in London, a close friend dragged me into a bookshop one day, found the poetry section, opened up a book with poems by John Heath-Stubbs, and making enough noise to awaken the other customers, showed me that one of the poems was dedicated to  her. Twenty precisely organised lines.

When I was a postie, my colleagues pointed to the tall, skinny fellow in the next bay. ‘Ian Wedde.’ So? ‘He’s a poet.’ Wow! Shivers ran down my spine. This was what a poet looked like.

Not necessarily. At the funeral of a distant cousin: hair and beard long and unkempt, wild-eyed, on the periphery of the crowd, a different sort of person. ‘Jimmy Baxter,’ someone mumbles. ‘Look at the state he’s in.’

All this name-dropping tells us nothing about poetry, except perhaps that we attach some mystique to the poets. Some poets are normal people, some are crazy. Whatever, they’re all born with an urge to write in this peculiar fashion. Few poets produce prose.

Can poetry be taught? Robert Bly, the American poet, doesn’t think so. For him, life is the best teacher; the kind of life that’s dedicated to searching the soul for depths most of us don’t bother to plummet.

His mode of teaching would be to send students out in the woods for six months, each one alone, each having to build their own shelter and find their own food. And after that six months they might be ready to think about putting words on paper. Is he serious?

Billy Collins, in Advice to Writers, with the same tongue-in-cheek seriousness, says:

Even if it keeps you up all night, wash down the walls and scrub the floor of your study before composing a syllable.’

Do those fragments of writing on a page really have to be worked at, or can they be jotted down almost in the time it takes to read them? Yes and no. Some poems arrive full-blown in their creator’s minds. Others take years to write, and still the poet isn’t satisfied.

I enjoy taking words at random out of the dictionary, or random sentences from magazines or books, and trying to turn them into poetry. Some take on a life of their own.

‘The jobless momentum makes paupers of thugs,’ or ‘My advice to the bloated is to crackdown on diamonds.’

It’s an enjoyable way to play with words. Is it poetry, or merely a collage? Is poetry more than words anyway?

Why write poetry? Still less, why read it?

Why sing songs? Why have children?

 

Billy Collins, courtesy of the New York Times

Billy Collins was perhaps only minor in New Zealand in 1993. By 2001 he’d been nominated U S Poet Laureate and has since received a large number of awards. In 1993 there were only four books of poetry by him available, now in 2026 there are something like twenty, and I’m missing several from my collection. He remains one of my favourite poets, and plainly is a favourite poet of a vast number of people. 

In addition to the line quoted above about washing the walls etc, Collins gives this ‘response’ to an unnamed questioner about how he goes about writing poetry, in a poem named ‘Purity.’ It always has to be remembered that Collins tends greatly to the tongue-in-cheek…

 

My favourite time to write is in the late afternoon, 

weekdays, particularly Wednesdays.

This is how I go about it:

I take a fresh pot of tea into my study and close the door.

Then I remove my clothes and leave them in a pile

as if I had melted to death and my legacy consisted of only

a white shirt, a pair of pants and a pot of cold tea.

 

 

 

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