A few questions

First published in Column 8 on the 8th December, 1993
Poetry – what is it? Who needs it? Does it mean anything?
Has it any Economic Value?
Since I came across the poetry of a minor American poet, Billy Collins, a couple
of months ago, I’ve begun to explore other people’s poetry again, after a
poetryless patch. (Billy Collins is so ‘minor’ I can’t even get any of his four
books in New Zealand libraries, and so far I’ve tracked down only seven of his
poems – and a fragment.)
Poetry: often little more than a few words on an otherwise
white page; sometimes so obscure in meaning that the thought behind the words
has to be teased out line by line – if it can be found at all. Sometimes
running on for page after page, like an eleven-course meal, yet capable of
lifting you onto another plateau.
Poetry is magnificent and wondrous – and banal – from the doggerel-dinosaur
type to the highly refined and processed. But why do poets write something
that isn’t prose? (Apart from ‘prose poems.’) Why do some men and women spend
their lives producing a handful of jottings – barely enough to fill a book –
when others are so prolific their work becomes almost impossible to collate?
Why should we feel awe at being in touch with a poet? Aren’t
they human?
When I was in London, a close friend dragged me into a
bookshop one day, found the poetry section, opened up a book with poems by John Heath-Stubbs,
and making enough noise to awaken the other customers, showed me that one of
the poems was dedicated to her. Twenty
precisely organised lines.
When I was a postie, my colleagues pointed to the tall,
skinny fellow in the next bay. ‘Ian Wedde.’ So? ‘He’s a
poet.’ Wow! Shivers ran down my spine. This was what a poet looked like.
Not necessarily. At the funeral of a distant cousin: hair
and beard long and unkempt, wild-eyed, on the periphery of the crowd, a
different sort of person. ‘Jimmy Baxter,’ someone
mumbles. ‘Look at the state he’s in.’
All this name-dropping tells us nothing about poetry, except
perhaps that we attach some mystique to the poets. Some poets are normal
people, some are crazy. Whatever, they’re all born with an urge to write in
this peculiar fashion. Few poets produce prose.
Can poetry be taught? Robert Bly, the American
poet, doesn’t think so. For him, life is the best teacher; the kind of life
that’s dedicated to searching the soul for depths most of us don’t bother to
plummet.
His mode of teaching would be to send students out in the
woods for six months, each one alone, each having to build their own shelter
and find their own food. And after that six months they might be ready to think
about putting words on paper. Is he serious?
Billy Collins, in Advice
to Writers, with the same tongue-in-cheek seriousness, says:
Even if it keeps you up all night, wash down the walls
and scrub the floor of your study before composing a syllable.’
Do those fragments of writing on a page really have to be
worked at, or can they be jotted down almost in the time it takes to read them?
Yes and no. Some poems arrive full-blown in their creator’s minds. Others take
years to write, and still the poet isn’t satisfied.
I enjoy taking words at random out of the dictionary, or
random sentences from magazines or books, and trying to turn them into poetry.
Some take on a life of their own.
‘The jobless momentum makes paupers of thugs,’ or ‘My advice
to the bloated is to crackdown on diamonds.’
It’s an enjoyable way to play with words. Is it poetry, or
merely a collage? Is poetry more than words anyway?
Why write poetry? Still less, why read it?
Why sing songs? Why have children?
Billy Collins, courtesy of the New York Times
Billy Collins was perhaps only minor in New Zealand in 1993. By 2001 he’d been nominated U S Poet Laureate and has since received a large number of awards. In 1993 there were only four books of poetry by him available, now in 2026 there are something like twenty, and I’m missing several from my collection. He remains one of my favourite poets, and plainly is a favourite poet of a vast number of people.
In addition to the line quoted above about washing the
walls etc, Collins gives this ‘response’ to an unnamed questioner about how he
goes about writing poetry, in a poem named ‘Purity.’ It always has to be
remembered that Collins tends greatly to the tongue-in-cheek…
My favourite time to write is in the late
afternoon,
weekdays, particularly Wednesdays.
This is how I go about it:
I take a fresh pot of tea into my study and close the
door.
Then I remove my clothes and leave them in a pile
as if I had melted to death and my legacy consisted of
only
a white shirt, a pair of pants and a pot of cold tea.
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