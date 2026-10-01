Creating jobs?

First published in Column Eight on the 6th October, 1993
The third anniversary of my first Midweek column
comes midway between today and next Wednesday, on October 10. I could say this
gives October 10 something to be proud of each year, but with due modesty, I won’t.
October 10 doesn’t seem to be a day on which other things of
great note have happened, though it was the day Liz Taylor and Richard
Burton got married for the second time – somewhere in Botswana. Emmeline Pankhurst
formed the Women’s
Social and Political Union on this day, and a British QC called Igor Judge
rose to the High Court and became, confusingly, Mr Justice Judge.
Fascinating stuff, huh? At least the Pankhurst item has some
topical relevancy.
Three years of finding column ideas have included
hair-tearing when the Sunday evening clock is ticking on towards bedtime and I still
haven’t written anything. On other occasions someone has spoken no more than a
sentence and ideas have tumbled out too fast to keep up with.
The bit of the brain that produces ideas is a fairly
enigmatic corner. It constantly cries, ‘Need more input!’ But having received
aforesaid input, it’s just as likely to ditch the lot into some miscellaneous
brain bin and inquire why you haven’t fed it today.
Thus, while feeding my brain from my 1988 collection of
clippings, I came across a couple of items related to job creation ideas, both
of which came from (good grief) Christchurch.
I hear on the news that Canterbury is now the fastest
growing area for job creation in the country. Business Grow,
the scheme which uses a business adviser to link businesses with a wide range
of assistance to help them with expansion, began there. Four hundred have come
out of this idea alone. (Has Dunedin begun Business Grow yet?)
Back to the 1988 clippings. On October 12 that year James Maddren, a Christchurch businessman,
suggested to the South Island Local Bodies Association that they consider
selective immigration to the South Island (like about a million people), to increase
our population base and improve our economy. (A new job is supposed to be
created for every five new people.)
The association’s executive committee was to investigate the
proposal. I guess it did, but I haven’t seen droves of skilled immigrants
arriving. Did the Government scotch the idea with its usual anti-immigration
approach?
In another clipping a Christchurch law tutor named Owen
Dennis ran an ideas seminar in Dunedin for the NZ Institute of Management. What
he presented wasn’t new, but the first paragraph of the report reads, ‘Here’s a
great idea: start an ideas competition to generate jobs and activity in Dunedin.’
I can’t remember anyone taking this up, although not being
the most organised collector of detail, I may easily have missed it. Has anybody
tried an ideas competition here in town?
We could do with an ongoing ideas presentation on a public
basis, perhaps as a weekly column in one of the newspapers. A list of all sorts
of ideas might well stimulate local brains dulled by too much occupation with
incomes and outgoings.
The bright, witty, foolish and downright silly ideas would
all need to have a home in such a list, because even though a particular idea
may have no merit, it may spark off something really useful. They’d need to be
ideas, though, not just criticism of the status quo.
Thomas Edison is said to have a goal of coming up with a minor
invention every ten days and a major one every six months. He was one man. What
might a similar city-wide goal in the job creation area achieve? And if
Christchurch can do it, anyone can…I mean, can’t we?
Justice Igor Judge, courtesy of the BBC
As things do over 36 or so years, there have been some
changes. I don’t know that the ideas idea has ever taken off, but immigration
has, at least as far as the North Island is concerned. And Christchurch is a
sprawling city nothing like its former self. So maybe the ideas idea worked
well there.
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