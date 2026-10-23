First published in Column Eight on the 2nd March, 1994
Two interesting articles have come my way in the last week
or so. One in the ODT concerned Shere Hite’s newest report, in which she
contends that the traditional two-parent family is not worth saving. A second
in the American edition of Time debated wittily and wisely the status of
men in Western society.
I believe Shere Hite – (or should it be, Sheer Hate?) – is saying
less that families are on the way out, than that men are. The Time article (written, thank goodness, by a man)
looks at an underlying assumption of many feminists and brings some needed
balance.
And what is this underlying assumption? The assumption that
men are definitely second-class (fifth-class?) beings, tolerated only because
they’ve been around so long. I quote: ‘We know the overt man-bashing of recent
years has now refined itself into a certain atmospheric snideness – has settled
down to a vague male aversion, as if masculinity were a bad smell in the room. Man-bashing
is dispensed, so to speak, in aerosol spray (Man-Diss), which coves the male’s
nasty essence in a fine mist of shame.’
Men, curiously enough, are acceptable targets for jokes and
abuse we wouldn’t dare use about any minority. It’s politically incorrect to be
publicly rude about gays, lesbians, Maori, and people with disabilities. It’s
apparently perfectly acceptable to be rude, abusive, and, most particularly,
demeaning towards men.
I quote once more from Time: There is a greeting card
“that said: ‘Hear you’re looking for a man who’s your intellectual equal…does
that expression Fat Chance mean anything to you?’ Mild enough, but still: ‘Would
the company have sold a card that said, ‘Hear you’re looking for a black who is
your intellectual equal…Fat Chance?’”
Substitute any of the groups mentioned earlier and you get
the idea.
I said
last year I found the book title, 100 Things to Do with a Useless Man, offensive.
Having looked at the book – what little I could stomach – I am still more
opposed to such garbage.
Many feminists, I believe, have not matured past the point
of realising only a minority of men abuse, rape and harass. Shere Hite is
typical of this type of feminist. Though she’s hardly an objective researcher,
on first glance her statistics appear to add up well.
Take one example: ‘81% of men who grew up with just their
mother found it easier to form good relationships with women later, as opposed
to 40% of men from two-parent families.’
She fails to tell us that one of the problems for boys
growing up without a father is that they find it difficult to relate satisfactorily
to other men in later life. Forming good relationships with women may not be so
much the problem – though I suspect forming good relationships with their wives
is another matter.
Lance Morrow, the author of the Time article, makes
an excellent point. Perhaps women did in the past reflect men at ‘twice their
natural size,’ and now tend to be more realistic in their assessment of men’s
status. (Some, however, reduce the assessment to much less than reality.)
Morrow says this has had a counterbalancing effect. Men now
look at women as they really are: equally human, and equally culpable. Honour on
both sides has gone out the window, and demeaning the opposite sex is the order
of the day, perhaps worse than it was before women’s lib.
He winds up: ‘We might spin the thought that good can come of
each sex thinking the best of the other, and might see the converse truth: that
only bad can come of each one thinking the worst. Tolerance and decency are
creative, civilising traits.’ A society which continually dishonours, I believe,
will disintegrate.
And quite in spite of Hite, I believe the traditional
two-parent family (with plenty of extended relatives) is actually the only
version worth saving.
|Lance Morrow
The following letter relating to this column was published a week or so later:
Mike Crowl’s column on male bashing was spot on. For a thorough look at these issues readers really must get a copy of Not Guilty: In Defence of the Modern Man by David Thomas (first published 1993). I bought my copy at the University Book Shop. Femi-Nazi groups are bound to block the sale of this book in shops, so be in quick or write to the publisher, Weidenfeld and Nicolson, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane, London, WC2 HqEA. Satirist P J O’Rourke says of this book: ‘A splendid book – A Charge of the Light Brigade against the batteries of current wisdom.’
The book title mentioned above should be Things You Can Do with a
Useless Man. Plainly I didn’t check my own notes when writing this.
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