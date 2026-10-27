Living language

First published in Column 8 on the 23rd March 1994
Being a person fascinated by the wonder of words, I’m amused
at France’s futile efforts to preserve the so-called purity of their language.
Recent attempts to reverse the influx of Franglais into
French include, among others, the formation of the Higher Council
of the French Language (29 wise men and one undesignated woman). A Bill
banning the use of foreign words in public announcements, work contracts,
advertising, and on radio and television, is planned, and a suggestion that ‘language
observers’ should be appointed to monitor television and radio in order to
punish offenders.
Haven’t the French anything better to do? Haven’t they
realised that the English are subtly getting their own back for the Norman
invasion, when poor little Anglo-Saxons, already bamboozled by Danish, Latin
and Gaelic, were forced to mouth that most easily mispronounced language,
French?
Don’t they realise that English maintains its strength
because it’s the most absorbent of languages?
Can you imagine a Higher Council of the English Language
back in William the Conqueror’s time (with 30 good men and true – sorry, no
women) struggling to retain the purity of ‘English?’ And the English Academy of
the day refusing to allow people to eat eclairs, or the trumpet player to worry
about his embouchure, or the cooks to glacé their cherries?
One of the most aptly appointed people in the French Higher
Council is a comedian, Raymond
Devos (a Belgian, incidentally); the whole thing smacks of farce. Perhaps
Devos will break through the weighty Gallic seriousness, unlike Maurice Druon, the
French Academy’s secretaire perpetual, who with earnestness thanked the Prime
Minister in the name of the first and oldest body established to defend their
language: the Academie
Francaise.
What is it about the French that they need an Academy to
protect their language? Is French dead? Perhaps it is, since living languages
are pretty much able to look after themselves.
And anyway, if the Academy has attempted to preserve the
purity of the French language since 1635 without success, I’d think the Eiffel
(sorry, Ivory) Tower Academy might also be a bit of a dinosaur.
At the Expolangues Language Fair, another Francophile, Jean-Pierre
Van Duth, regarded the maintenance of one’s own language and culture as a
way to ensure peace. (Even though his EEC-type name belies it.) ‘If we think of
European nations as natural friends,’ he said, ‘we are doomed to failure.’
He doesn’t begrudge the role of English as a common
linguistic currency but claims it’s only good for shouting across borders – it doesn’t
allow insight into other cultures.
This from the president of Expolangues, where computers last
month displayed their remarkable abilities to teach people each other’s
languages.
I sometimes feel the French have a bad case of sour grapes –
a possibility, I suppose, considering one of their major industries. French is
not one of the prime international languages and standing against the inroads
of Franglais is typical French gall, about as arrogant an approach as testing
nuclear weapons in someone else’s back yard.
In summary, I’d like to paraphrase: the nation that tries to
preserve (or pickle) its language will lose it – the one the loosens it, will
save it.
|Raymond Devos, comedian,
cover of book by Stephen Dupre
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