More meaning

First published in Column 8 on the 16th February, 1994
I wrote last
week’s column ahead of time, one of those few occasions when I manage to
beat the deadline. For once, it was ready before the same week’s column was
even printed.
You may recall I was contemplating the meaning of life – as much
as it’s possible within this rectangle.
The day after I finished the column, my mother-in-law died
in England. Two days later, on the Friday, my uncle, my only close blood
relative on my father’s side, also died in England. Neither of these deaths
were exactly unexpected, but they gave a new dimension to the words I’d
written.
What those deaths bring home is the fact of how difficult it
is to express grief at a distance. When there’s a funeral to attend, and
ceremonies to go through, and seldom-seen relatives to meet and hug, the
process is a little easier, in the sense that it gives our physical beings something
to do.
When the funeral has to be imagined, with all the
arrangements taking place out of your hands, and all the family talking and
meeting, but not in your presence, the deaths take on an unreal, unbelievable
aspect, and have insufficient meaning. Because there seems little point in
taking time off, our physical beings are forced to get on with the mundane
duties of life, and most of the grief stays below the surface.
Grief’s a strange thing anyway. I was very attached to my
grandfather as a child – I lived in his house, along with other assorted
relatives. He became ill one sunny Saturday morning after church, sitting
awkwardly in the back of the Austin, his face uncustomarily uncheerful.
He went to bed, but later in the morning I found him on his
hands and knees in the passageway. ‘It’s all right, sport,’ he said, grinning
at the puzzlement on my face.
It wasn’t all right.
He asked, ‘Did I give you a fright?’ as the ambulance took
him away. I never saw him again.
Forty years later, returning late one night with my wife
from a church get-together, something we’d been talking about triggered off the
grief I’d never experienced as a child, and I lay on my bed and cried for my
grandfather.
Whether or not we live in an age that’s more difficult in
terms of loss and instability than any other, I can’t say. I know that the more
friends I lose over the years through shifts [shifting houses and towns], the
harder it is to try and make new ones. The more separations and divorces I hear
about, the harder it is to feel concern – or to know what to feel anymore. The more
sudden deaths I’m hit by, the more I wonder if I haven’t closed off to avoid
the pain.
Writers have a terrible tendency to take all aspects of
life, including death and loss, and file them away for future reference, in
case they’re useful material for some article or story some day.
I haven’t got this on my own. I’m reading a biography of
Dorothy L Sayers: again and again she expressed a similar concern. While she
behaved appropriately, her feelings often failed to match the external
behaviour.
Is this callousness, or just difficult in having the ‘right’
feelings at the right time? We often use the word ‘callous’ to mean people
hardened to life.
Calluses on the violinist or guitarist’s fingers come from
contact with the strings, from making music. Calluses on the woodworker’s
hands come from turning rough wood into smooth bowls or carvings. Hardness becomes
part of the very hand itself; a thing necessary to protect the softness
underneath.
Perhaps hardness, or some form of indifference on the outside, isn’t always a true indication of what’s going on inside.
Calluses developing on a guitarist's fingers
It turns out that a callus is what you get on your finger, hand etc. Callous - with an 'o' - is an adjective describing what kind of a person you might be. It’s taken me many decades to know this.
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