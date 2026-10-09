Much more positive

First published in Column 8 on the 27th
October, 1993
In spite of the strong urgings of the recent Otago Daily
Times editorial, I’m going to vote for MMP.
[Mixed Member Proportional]
I’ve read several views on the referendum. I’m probably more
fortunate, in fact, than many voters who’ve found the argufying back and forth painfully
difficult to understand, and who’ve all but given up trying. (Fortunate in the
sense that reading is something I enjoy, even when the subject is politics.)
What’s been offered to television-viewing voters who read
little? Fatuous
Government ads which explain nothing. Tedious to watch, they turn people
off in microseconds. I suspect the aloofness of politicians keeps them out of
touch with people and they think we’re all nincompoops.
The same actors appear in equally expensive newspaper ads,
listing the so-called facts, but offering little in the way of guidelines or
help to the confused. (Did they deliberately set out to find actors who would
look dumb and bewildered?)
The Times said: Better the devil you know than the
devil you don’t – hardly a complement to the present incumbents – and added
that this referendum was the ‘most important constitutional event since women
were given the vote.’
I don’t agree that this referendum is an equally important
constitutional events. The women’s vote changed this country’s history, for a
much more important reason than a political one. For the first time men had to
think about the way they regarded women. (And still have to.) This referendum
is hardly going to change anything as important as that.
FPP [First Past the Post] has the support of big business. That
alone should make us suspicious (!) Big business in New Zealand has hardly been
the champion of people’s rights. When Mr Bolger called businessmen ‘heroes,’ as
though they were somehow saviours of the nation, I woke laughing in the night. Big
business profits aren’t ploughed back into the country, at least not into the
part of the country that needs it.
Then there’s Shirtcliffe and Co,
with their almighty resources. It makes you wonder what motive these pro-FPP
bods have in spending so highly on campaigning for the status quo.
I’ve read two major pro-MMP articles. Both were honest
enough to say that MMP won’t cure all our ills. They didn’t say politicians
would somehow mature overnight, becoming capable of achieving worthwhile tasks.
They did remind us that politicians mostly resist the thought of change.
They didn’t say MMP works well everywhere, though it works
very well in some places.
What they did say was that FPP isn’t fair. They pointed out that
for the majority of voters, FPP wasted your vote. As David McLoughlin says in
an article entitled Don’t Blow the Chance of Real Reform: ‘…every NZ
Government since 1951 has won a majority of seats in Parliament with a minority
of votes.’ Crazy.
Dunedinites, of all voters, must be fed up being represented
by Opposition members time after time. Isn’t that a result of FPP?
I’m going to vote MMP, and I hope most other people do too. It
would send a strong signal to the politicians of this country, these privileged
humans who notoriously ignore the rank and file who elect them.
I’d fed up with feeling that I don’t even have half a say in
how this country is run. If MMP did nothing else but remind politicians that
they’re the servants of the people, not their dictators, I’d be pleased.
Maybe then my tiny two-pronged vote might count for
something more than a pencil tick on a page.
MMP remains contentious thirty years later. One of its
curiosities is that it allows unelected members to get into Parliament by being
on a ‘list.’ The list is connected to a convoluted system that relates to how
many electorate seats are won (or are not won) as against how many…well,
it’s too complicated to explain here, so better
to read this explanation, because after all this time I’m still not sure I understand
it.
This
compilation from 1996, after the first election under MMP, gives some of
the views of people who voted or didn’t vote for the referendum, plus some animated
explanations from Footrot
Flats characters.
While MMP allows smaller parties to get a chance at being in
Government, it also led to the appalling situation created by Winston Peters three
terms ago, when he decided, after days of keeping the country waiting, that he
would side with Jacinda and the Labour Party, even though National was ahead.
This meant we got a coalition party governing us who turned out to be one of
the worst in the country’s history. For many people it felt as though MMP made
a mockery of their votes by allowing a coalition decided purely on the basis on
one man’s say so.
No comments:
Post a Comment