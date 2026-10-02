First published in Column 8 on the 13th October, 1993
Whoops! My column last week brought two phone calls about two different matters, both of which proved that I don’t know everything. Yet again. Naturally, I’ve since spent several sleepless nights evaluating my worth as a human being.
There was a third whoops (!) regarding an earlier column. In
that one I said that the small Canadian town of Chemainus
had only 32 murals. In fact, it now has 40. The brochure my wife brought
home is the first edition, available at a more reasonable price only because it’s
out of date.
To get back to the other two whoopses
(!) Last
week I talked about the success of Business Grow in Christchurch, wondering
why Dunedin hadn’t picked up on the idea. Two days later Business Grow was
launched in Dunedin! No credit to me, of course, since the first I heard about
it was when the co-ordinator, Lynne Harrison, rang to tell me, but marvellous
serendipity all the same.
I’m glad we’ve got in on the act,
and hope Business Grow a la Dunedin is a soaring success.
My other phone call was from a
European New Zealander. (That police word for Europeans, ‘Caucasian,’ gets up
my nose.) He told me that October 10 (the day I thought there was little point
in keeping in the calendar), had actually been a day of considerable importance
in the history of the New Zealand Chinese community.
The Chinese called the day the Double
Tenth, and always had a holiday on it until a couple of decades ago. The anniversary
began with the dethroning of the last Chinese Emperor in 1911,
when China became a republic.
New Zealand Chinese celebrated
the day by shutting up shop completely, and holding a memorial service. Chinese
children took the day off school, much to the envy of their European
counterparts, and all the Chinese families went on a picnic at which sports and
games were played.
One Chinese lady I spoke to said
her family always had their portrait taken on that day, in the morning, before
going off to Logan Park for the picnic.
By the 1950s the sporting side
had become the major emphasis, according to Ng
Bickleen Fong, the author of The Chinese in New Zealand and the
sense of fellowship was being lost. The sporting aspect became a national affair;
travel to the tournament was paid for by the Chinese Association.
In due course the Chinese people
shifted the tournament to the Easter break so that more time could be spent at
it.
The Double Tenth itself was stopped
in 1972, write Dianne
and Peter Beatson (in their book Chinese New Zealanders), because
our Government decided to recognise the Communist Government in China. However,
some Chinese still remember the day with a nostalgic warmth, though they
celebrate it in a rather quieter way.
A similar commemoration takes
place on November 18, but since it is a very much smaller ethnic group in New
Zealand, the Latvians, most of us Europeans won’t have heard of it.
I’ve only ever known two Latvian
New Zealanders, one of whom was the wonderful Lily Latisheva, an artistic
and operatic lady of considerable presence. Her talents were rather unappreciated
in her adopted town. (The other Latvian, conveniently, is married to my Chinese
consultant.)
November 18, anyway, was when Latvia
won her independence after World War I. Being squashed between other large
hungry nations, she lost it again – until the recent demise of the Soviet
Union.
Unearthing all these matters
hitherto hidden to me makes it worthwhile writing a whoops (!) or two.
|Puyi, the last Emperor of China
In 1996 I met Lynne Harrison. She came to the shop I was running to give us some advice on how to use Business Grow, which she was still involved with. I made mention of this in my diary at the time, but had forgotten about it until I checked for any references to ‘Business Grow’ in my own business life.
The full title of Ng Bickleen Fong’s book is Chinese in
New Zealand – a study in assimilation.
No comments:
Post a Comment