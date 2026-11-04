A bit of achievement

First published in Column Eight on the 4th May, 1994
As a family we don’t normally pay much attention to those
long-winded advertising programmes on television, but one featuring a certain
memory program did grab our attention. I ordered a copy – particularly as there
was a 30-day money-back guarantee, and I’d been left a bit of money in my uncle’s
will.
Three of us in the family have been working our way through
the program and enjoying the effect it is having on improving the use of our
memory. For once it is something that I’d recommend; if you’re interested in
expanding your brain capacity give it a try.
Why should anyone want to improve their ability to use their
memory? Firstly, I want to remember people’s names with greater ease, and not
have to say to people I know perfectly well, ‘I can’t for the life of me
remember who you are.’
I want to remember things that escape me so easily. I want
to finish a book I’ve thoroughly enjoyed reading, and be able to recall why I enjoyed
it. I want to be introduce to some new ideas, and still be able to explain them
within a day or so.
I want to be able to make my way around in the lunch hour
without using a list, and I want to stop forgetting things that cause me
frustration in the forgetting thereof…
I want to go and see an art exhibition, as I did the other
day, and come away not only remembering the pictures, but who painted or drew
them.
What’s the point, after all, of having the equivalent of a
computer inside my head which is utterly superior to anything human beings are ever
likely to able to invent, and only be able to use it at the most basic level? It’s
like having the latest DOS on you IBM compatible, and finding that some things
won’t work because you have insufficient RAM. Or buying some fancy new program
and finding it eats up all available memory, and you can’t print your pretty
pictures.
If it is
true that we only use round 10% of our brain’s ability, I’d like to tap
into a it more!
I don’t want to grow older and find I’m learning less when I
could still learn far more. As Wallace Stevens
wrote, ‘It can never be satisfied, the mind, never.’
I’ve started trying to teach myself Russian, partly because I’m
frustrated at not being able to greet the occasional Russian seamen who come
into our shop, or understand when they say they want to buy a newspaper – a gazetta.
Learning Russian is different from learning the Romanised languages
I’m more familiar with. There’s a new alphabet to tackle, I have to learn how
to repronounce letters that look like some in the English alphabet but sound
quite different. There are letters printed rather like various forms of gates
or pillars, or like a pot-bellied stove, or someone slipping out of a window,
half a dozen of these only differ by a slight tick. One of our English alphabet
letters is written backwards. Some letters don’t have any sound at all. Phew.
At the end of the short time I can spare to deal with these
matters, however, I come away feeling as though I’ve achieved at least some
small thing. It may only be to appreciate that the Russian word for glad
is similar in sound to our slang word, Rad!, or that the word for I is
pronounced along the lines of Yah!. Yah rad!
And when I took my memory round that art gallery a couple of
times, and found I could come away and tell you who all the artists were and
give you some indication of what they’d painted, I began to sense I’d started
upping the brain box usage to 11%.
|Cover of the 1999 edition
The memory course was Kevin Trudeau’s Mega-Memory. It basically took a number of fairly well-known techniques and worked them into a system. It was certainly a good deal better than many things advertised in infomercials, and my wife, my older son and I got plenty from it. Like most things it required ongoing work to make the systems part of your system, and of course we always ran out of time to keep going on such things. But I’d had a lifelong fascination with memory and ways of remembering and I certainly enjoyed my introduction to techniques I hadn’t found on my own previously.
Over a number of years I’ve learned a bunch of poems by
heart as well passages of Scripture, including around 30% of the Psalms. The
things I learned about memory helped me to memorise these pieces, though it
always required work. Which I don’t think Kevin Trudeau emphasised quite
enough!
As for the Russian, it became one of those things left in
the dust of experiments. I never got into it far enough to make use of it. Though
when I was helping a Chilean with his English speaking, I learned that there
are similarities between Russian and Spanish. In fact, he has learned
Russian - enough to get himself around in that vast country, at least. Since I’m
now learning Spanish, and make good progress with it, it might time to compare Russian
and Spanish, and see if learning one helps learning the other.
|Russian alphabet poster found on E-bay
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