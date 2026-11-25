Some readers will have noticed that there's been an excess of posts in the last few months containing articles that first appeared around thirty years ago in Dunedin's free newspaper, The Midweek - also known as the Midweeker.
I'd hoped to give all the columns I wrote from this period a
second life and it appears that some people in the world have read them as I've
uploaded them. Sadly, a couple of weeks ago I discovered that I appear to be
missing the clippings of a number of them, especially those that appeared later
in the process.
You can see what I mean by having a look at the index
page on this blog, where most of the extant columns are listed in the order
they were written. In a few cases I appear to have disposed of the original
clippings and along with the clippings, the original dates of publication. They
appear at the end of the list under the heading Date to Come.
That's probably a hope more than a reality now. I had
figured out the dates of a few of these ones, but the remaining dozen now float
dateless awaiting the unlikely possibility of being reattached to their date of
inception at some point.
Incidentally, AI has just reminded me of a site where I'd 'republished' several of my columns, a long time ago. The original Geocities site was dismantled by its owners back in the 90s, I'd guess, and then some group reconstructed it some years later. I've found one of the columns there which currently doesn't have its published date on its Blogger version. So that's one down. I have a feeling some of the other dateless ones are on there too.
Anyway, all this by way of introduction to the fact that a couple of weeks ago I found myself
without a writing project.
On my 80th birthday last year, one of the gifts I received
was paid access to a site where I could jot down the answers to a bunch of
questions (the questions would appear once a week, over a year). These answers
would eventually form a book which the owners of the site would publish at the
click of a button.
The book was a form of memoir; perhaps it was really more of
a 'This is what I think about certain things and in the process I'll happen to
mention people and places and events that are part of my history.' The end
result was smaller than I'd expected (!) though I'd seemed to have written
quite a few words. And it turned out that in the process of answering
questions, I'd left out certain important people in my life - most particularly
my mother, who was barely mentioned. There was nothing intentional about this;
it was more a result of the format.
So, this left me considering how to amend this mishap. And
someone mentioned this and someone that and I thought, hmmm, maybe I could
write a kind of memoir. At least I wouldn't have to work out a plot and a dénouement
and all the rest, as I've had to with my children's fantasies. And I would be able not only include
my mother (and my father) but the other people who didn't get much a mention in
the first book.
Working out a structure is still necessary, but I don't have
to sit down and do that at the beginning. I can write about the things that I
felt were particularly interesting (to me, anyway) and then gradually
incorporate them into a proper shape. I have something of that shape in mind,
but won't go into it now, as no doubt there will be changes.
Of course, at my age, I may never finish it. It's one of the
problems about writing about your own life when you've already lived most of
it. (Gulp! maybe all of it, virtually.)
Anyway, I'll keep you posted.
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