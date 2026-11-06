First published in Column 8 on the 18th May, 1994
Absurdities surrounding film censorship abounded in the news last week. The highlight was the refusal of one cinema to allow a mother to take her unweaned baby into the movies with her because the rating was R16.*
In the initial report there was concern regarding the effect the movie might have on one so young. Hmmm. Yet the present chief film censor in another report told us there was an awful lot of nonsense spoken about young people and censorship, and that what might frighten an adult may be funny to a teenager. Hmmm. (I’m not sure with what hilarity an unweaned baby might greet the average movie.)
According to Ms Wrightson, children are much more able to determine what they wanted to see in a mature way than they were ever given credit for. Hmmm.
I find the words ‘in a mature way’ a little difficult in the context.
Is the chief film censor really telling us that adults, because they’re that much older, and have had more experience in life, are therefore less mature when it comes to choosing to watch or not watch a movie? Is she claiming some hidden teenage maturity that most parents so far have had difficulty unearthing? Hmmm.
However, she also said, allegedly, that she felt the movie, Once Were Warriors, should have had an R16 rating instead of the R13 it was given. It is ‘a fine film, but deeply disturbing…I wept buckets.’ The violent scenes, though quite brief, were very realistic and contained some ‘pretty disturbing stuff.’ Hmmm.
The Terminator, Terminator 2 and Total Recall (to pluck three out of the hat) have frequent, nightmarish, violent scenes, yet all are readily available on video, for any age child to watch at home. The ‘mature’ kids who take them out of the video shops certainly don’t weep buckets about the graphic nastiness. And somehow I don’t think Mr Schwarzenegger is weeping too much at the effects the movies have on people (especially kids), or on his bank account.
And even if they don’t get the videos out, the television programmers will ensure they see the movies at some stage, anyway.
What I find, in years of struggling with the whole movie-video scene, is that over and over again, the kids don’t appreciate what they’re watching. Lack of maturity is the problem rather than the fact that they’re not given credit for some unsuspected maturity.
Murder and mayhem and vicious assaults and victims’ agonies pass them by because they have, for the most part, much less experience of the real pain and horror these scenes portray. They take in the visual aspects without understanding the physical damage behind each brutal beating. They sit in comfort watching people go through extreme pain without feeling a thing.
They say, ‘It’s only a movie, Dad.’ (I can remember, as a child, wondering where they found enough actors for films when they always killing them off. It’s a wonder there’s an actor left in Hollywood.)
Adults, on the other hand, who know that when you’re hit you’re hurt, or that when someone kills you, you stay dead, have a different emotion about watching such scenes. Unless, of course, their sensitivities are hardened by years of watching such horrors themselves.
Rather than kids being mature about such matters, I believe we’re making them more and more unable to react with sensitivity when we allow them to watch endless streams of violence.
I see in England that those who for years have cried out for less censorship have finally begun to reconsider. Nasty vicious movies and videos may have an impact on children after all. Recent horrific murders are forcing a change in liberal thinking. Hmmm.
I wonder if we’ll have to have children killing other children in this country before we start to think the same?
Hmmm?
*This has happened a number of times over the years, though I couldn't track the 1994 incident online.
The tone of this piece is fairly light, although the main concern that seemed to be blithely put forward by Ms Wrightson was taken seriously enough. A history of censorship in NZ can be found here. This is well laid-out, very readable, and shows the changes over time, and the difficulties that occurred when videos became readily available, and later DVDs etc. There is now virtually no apparent censorship of what is streamed from companies like Netflix.
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