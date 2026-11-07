First published in Column 8 on the 25th May, 1994
I spoke about censorship last week, puzzled at some of the comments made by the chief censor. The problems with censorship in our generation, however, go further along the line than the people dealing with the end product; the problems go back to the creators of films, books and plays themselves.
The responsibility of the artist is a factor with which
censors deal only by default. Much of our problem in the entertainment,
literary and artistic world is the way in which artists appear to set no limits
upon their own creativity. Worse, there always seems to be a producer or
publisher or gallery owner willing to present material to the public that the
artist has not self-censored.
The theory is they’re only giving the public what it wants. Like
the spectators at the Roman gladiator displays. Like people who flocked to
public hangings. Or now, to public executions on television.
We humans do have a taste for the nasty – as long as we’re
not personally involved. There’s no doubt, given half the chance, we run
towards evil. Civilised and all as we are, I don’t doubt that every one of us
is capable of evil if we allow ourselves to go that way. Often it is merely a
case of ‘there but for the grace of God, go I.’
But evil begets more evil; in the end, like the Nothing in
the The Never-ending Story, it sucks it up.
Some artists appear to forget this. So sure are they of
their own view of the world, they forget that not every reader of viewer sees
things as ‘clearly’ as they do, or with an equal understanding of their worldview.
What may be a serious attempt to portray evil on their part can turn into the
destruction of someone else’s soul.
Furthermore, there are many artists who have no morality at
all when it comes to portraying evil. Enjoying evil themselves, they delight in
taking others down with them.
Our Chief Censor was quoted as saying last week that there
was no right or wrong classification when it comes to movies. It was simply a ‘judgement
call.’ For many artists it is not even a matter of classification; there’s no
right or wrong when it comes to art, full stop.
Tolerance of any sort of behaviour or action or writing or
artistic work is taken to the extreme, until finally the artists can rightly
say: you let another one away with ‘murder,’ how can you judge what I’m doing?
When Moslems around the world rose up in anger at Salman
Rushdie’s written blasphemies, his Western publishers, self-appointed critics,
and artists of all kinds, cried out that artists should be allowed to write as
they please. Such tolerance isn’t everyone’s view. Several people have died in
connection with The Satanic Verses, and Rushdie is in ongoing exile.
What has he gained by writing as he pleased?
Complete toleration of the artist’s viewpoint has opened up
such a can of worms that censors in the West don’t really know how to classify
films anymore, television breaks through any restraining barriers as it sees
fit, and magazines and newspapers compete with each other in the gossip of
garbage.
In other societies and periods of history, artists have been
condemned for speaking out or going beyond the bounds. Today, artists portray
almost every conceivable blasphemy, immorality and evil in books, movies and on
television while we puzzle over how to deal with it. Our tolerance level is so
high society can no longer deal with its effects.
I don’t believe we want Western society to be subject to the kind of thinking that puts Salman Rushdie’s life at permanent risk. On the other hand, if artists will not take responsibility for the effect they themselves are having on society, we may finally have no other choice.
Salman Rushdie
Photo courtesy of the Lannan Centre for Poetics and Social Practice,
Georgetown University
In the last couple of days a person on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded a lengthy video on some offensive art by Kiki Smith. She goes by the Twitter name The War on Beauty; her actual name is Julia James Davis. You may feel her reaction to the art is over the top, but in spite of her tears she has some worthwhile things to say.
Rushdie, of course, is still basically in hiding, seldom
seen in public. And on one occasion when he did speak publicly he was nearly
murdered. The bounty on his head remains. An interesting and mostly very
readable memoir entitled Joseph
Anton is actually Rushdie’s autobiography; he writes as though he’s
talking about a different person.
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