Guest post: Marlena Smith

Continuing a month-long focus on authors from RWISA:
Throughout August we'll be showing extracts from the work of these authors.
For more information about any particular writer click the link under their photo.
Will it ever be enough?
Will I ever be complete?
These questions haunt me;
They scream out defeat.
A mind vacant of answers;
A soul lost in time;
A heart full of sadness;
And eyes that just won't shine.
A whisper full of sorrow;
A smile full of regret;
A life less than ordinary;
One I wish to forget.
* * *
Life is too precious to not make the most of every day.
Cherish memories.
Strive to make more.
Make every moment count.
Tell others you love them.
Forgive quickly.
Laugh often.
Pray every day.
Have a thankful heart.
* * *
Author Bio:
|Marlena Smith
Marlena Smith is a true Southern Belle at heart. Her home has always been in Alabama and she couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Growing up as a preacher’s daughter, faith and family played a large part in her life.
Her earliest memory of writing was that of 2nd grade when she was selected to attend the Young Author’s Conference in her home state. Little did she know then that her future was being mapped out.
Marlena now wears many hats, including: writer, author, blogger, freelancer, reader, reviewer, researcher, paranormal enthusiast, traveler, and Secretary of Rave Reviews Book Club. Writing, though, has and always will be her main passion in life.
Marlena has several works in progress, including an upcoming short romance, titled THE POWER OF LOVE. This debut book is expected to be out in 2017. In addition to her debut, she has a romance novel, a cookbook and a horror screenplay on her to do list.
Follow Marlena online:
Twitter - @_MarlenaSmith_
Facebook - @AuthorMarlenaSmith
Instagram - @MarlenaLafaye930
Thank you for supporting this member along the WATCH "RWISA" WRITE Showcase Tour today! We ask that if you have enjoyed this member's writing, to please visit their Author Page on the RWISA site, where you can find more of their writing, along with their contact and social media links, if they've turned you into a fan. We ask that you also check out their books in the RWISA or RRBC catalogs. Thanks, again for your support and we hope that you will follow each member along this amazing tour of talent. Don't forget to click the link under the author's photo to learn more about her.