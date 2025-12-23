First published in Column 8, on 23rd October, 1991
Jenny Shipley
can’t be anyone’s favourite person these days, but she reduced her demerits
slightly in a recent speech to the National Council of Women.
Fed up with the soft approach to pornography, she said, ‘I
make no apologies to those who believe they should be free to choose for
themselves what they would view and read.’
She wants to put a Bill through Parliament that legally
defines pornography, and freely admits she’s advocating legislative censorship.
Quite honestly, though I know something has to be done, I don’t
know where she’ll start. The country is saturated with pornography, and it’s
become so insidious we take it for granted.
When my uncle owned a dairy some years ago, he got himself
into strife with the distributors because he wouldn’t sell any magazine
flaunting naked bodies. How many shopkeepers would make a stand like that now? I
only have to walk outside my house to the grocer’s next door to find
advertisements of naked women adorning the pavement.
Is it coincidental that two of the most popular New Zealand
plays of the last decade have contained frequent scenes of nudity? (Male, just
for a change.)
Once it was uncommon to go to the movies and see nudity
(apart from foreign movies, which spiced up their plots with naked bodies, whether
they had anything to do with the story or not.) Now it’s the norm in almost
anything we see not only at the movies but at home on TV.
Even on the news. Apart from the Nightline episode of
lovers coupling, which at least took place after 10 pm, there was the report on
the young women stripping at a pub in Wellington. This was shown during the tea
hour in our house.
Worse than the young women’s behaviour was the bestial
shouting by the male spectators, and the casual indifference of the pub owner. For
him it was a way to make money. Lots of it.
That doesn’t bother you? Then perhaps the fact that videos
with pornographic content are available in nearly all video outlets, and are
often taken home and shown to children concerns you more.
Or maybe it doesn’t. It certainly didn’t concern somebody in
charge at Washdyke, when children
were freely able to watch pornographic
videos stored on the school premises, without a single teacher being aware.
I think we’re so corrupted by pornography we barely fuss
when it slaps us in the face. Things sexual corrode us, seeping into every area
of our lives. It’s a form of idolatry, and some people can’t stop worshipping.
No wonder so many crimes in this country have a sexual
content. Virtually every magazine we open has some article in it on the subject
that was once taboo.
We’d like to think it’s because we’re more broadminded now,
that we’re balancing out a time when people never talked about sex –
supposedly.
We’d like to convince ourselves that it’s not psychologically
good for us to be modest about the matter. Fat chance of being modest, in this
day and age.
Humanity is notorious for swinging from one extreme to the
other. Maybe Jenny Shipley’s aggressive attack on pornography heralds a return
to some semblance of balance in the whole matter.
Maybe not. Either way, she’s got an uphill battle.
Jenny Shipley in 2013
The Washdyke incident should have been a surprise, but since
then any number of schools have been found to have pornographic material
available, often on the computers the children can access. It makes the news,
but doesn’t change the mentality of those in charge. And each morning, as I open
the newspaper, I’m faced with yet another case of some male – including
well-known ones – hoarding child pornography on their computer, often on
their work computer.
Shipley’s legislative aim found some ground in the 1993
‘Films, Videos and Publications Classification Bill.’ But of course, classifying material
leaves it still freely available to those want to see it, whether they’re of a
proper age or not. And even though most
streaming material these days shows classifications, it offers no way for
children and younger people to avoid what is shown within the movie or TV
series.
No comments:
Post a Comment