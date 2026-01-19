Monday, January 19, 2026

First published in Column 8, on the 19th February, 1992

The week the national secretary of the Principals’ Federation of New Zealand, Mrs Marilyn Yeoman, was reportedly concerned that a certain morals kit intended for use in schools should be getting some funding.

Curiously, her main concern wasn’t about the fact that she’d never heard of it, but about two other things. Firstly, the kit promoted the teaching of ‘traditional values.’ Secondly, the federation hadn’t been involved in the production of the programme, and she questioned whether it was ‘religious education’ in disguise.

Quite honestly, I think her concern might have seemed more sincere if she’d queried why the kits had been such poor sellers – only 30 in 10 years. Are they badly written? Out of date?

But to query them because they may have been ‘religious education in disguise’ seems to me to be a bit of a red herring.

(Note that the ‘religion’ in question will no doubt be Christianity. Some people in education have a real hassle with it. When one of my kids was in kindergarten, I was told that the kids wouldn’t be singing carols at Christmas, because it might offend someone who didn’t have Christian views. Never mind that it might offend me not to have Christmas carols.)

The producers of the kit say the programme promotes the teaching of ‘basic universal values’ as honesty, decency, purity, trust, faithfulness and chastity. I don’t see those values held dear only the religious; in fact, every time we have another murder, or rape, or child abuse case, or spate of burglaries, or when we see the divorce figures for the year, I have a feeling most people deep down are concerned with those values.

Do you get up in the morning, grab your newspaper or flick on the radio in order to enjoy the reports of what devilment has been abroad in the past 12 hours? I don’t think so.

I think most of us feel outraged at the constant curse these things are to us, rather than revelling in them.

If I was Ms Yeoman I’d be glad of anything that promoted honesty, decency, purity, trust, faithfulness and chastity amongst our kids. After all precious little of the entertainment on the box or in the movies these days promotes these values.

Rather, Hollywood and the television moguls seem hell bent on promoting every sort of vice and perversion that’s going, over and above their unrestrained attitude to sex and violence.

So, I’m puzzled why a spokeswoman for a teaching association should feel threatened by a programme that encourages the very things that most of us want as the norm in our society.

Surely she doesn’t still hold the outdated theory that all children are born perfect and it’s society that comes along and upsets their equilibrium, turning them into naughty little creatures. Or that there are no moral absolutes, and we must take every situation as it comes along and then decide what’s right. I would have thought that kind of woolly thinking had gone the way of the dodo.

Anyone who’s ever brought up kids will know that there’s a struggle going on in them all the time, a conflict between wanting to do what’s right and winding up doing what’s wrong.

Maybe the Principals’ Federation needs to take this kit under its wing, rather than rejecting it. New Zealand’s kids can do with all the help they can get.


"The darkest corner of hell that is reserved for
those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis."
Courtesy: Hasanisawi, wikimedia commons

 Almost 36 years later and this column remains as valid as ever, particularly since our society has gone so far down the tubes in the meantime, basically by gradually eroding all sense of honesty, decency, purity, trust, faithfulness and chastity – and other values – and mocking those who try and keep to them. And yet, day after day in the newspaper (I no longer watch the TV version of the news) or online we have people who plainly do understand the morals on which our society is based, and rail against the way in which they are being undermined at every turn by people who ignore them.

I just came across a quote by G K Chesterton, on X (Twitter) which seems apt:
Public education has not produced an educated public...
