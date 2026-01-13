Christmas in crisis

First published in Column 8 on the 18 December 1991
All those marvellous characters and incidents that actually
contribute nothing to the plot, but are there because Dickens couldn’t resist
putting them in, were chopped out.
The editor hadn’t added any of her own words, but had made
the decisions for us as to which sections were of lesser importance. Of course
these inessential parts are a distraction from the main story – it can really
get on perfectly well without them.
But when we’re reading the book as Dickens wrote it we find
the superfluous bits greatly entertaining, even though the thrust of the story
is often obscured for quite some time.
In fact, these extras can be so absorbing that the main
story seems to intrude on our interest.
Christmas time is a bit like Dickens’ novel. We get so
engrossed in all the extras that we forget the reason for celebrating.
We have reprints of sentimental editorials about Santa and
the magic of Christmas. I, too, love the magic of Christmas.
We have retailing gone mad. Don’t misunderstand me – there’s
nothing wrong with retailing and nothing wrong with the boost that Christmas
gives.
We have celebrations, and make excuses for the biggest spend-ups
and booze-ups in the year.
But none of these are the reason for Christmas.
The real story of Christmas is always about a child, and
usually we see him surrounded by straw-filled mangers, and shepherds in their dads’
dressing gowns, and wise men with the glitter falling off their crowns, and
angels in sewn-up sheets. But the story doesn’t end there.
I’ve spent many Christmases watching or being involved in
one version or another of the birth part of the story, but few of these
versions remind us that this child later died an ignominious death, or that he
rose to life again. The church I went to last Sunday did remind us, and
should be congratulated for it.
When babies are born it’s normally a time for celebration,
and as they grow older, for birthday remembering, but only one baby has ever
been born who grew up to be the person who could make a permanent difference to
our lives.
It’s hard to explain why he’s so important, because so many
people in our present society no longer want to hear.
However, the time of crisis we’re living in is forcing us as
a nation to look again at what we’ve had and what we’ve lost. And I don’t just
mean material things.
It isn’t just a matter of saying that at Christmas we should
be remembering those who are worse off than us. We should be doing that
throughout the year.
The truth of the matter is that many people in this country
are worse off than they think – and they aren’t necessarily the people on
benefits, or low wages. A person’s financial status counts for far less than
his spiritual status, and a big number of people in New Zealand are in a far
worse state spiritually than they are materially.
There was a catch-phrase a few years ago: Put Christ Back
into Christmas. New Zealanders need to do more than that – they need to put Christ
back into their lives.
Nativity scene in the St Viktor Church, Dülmen,
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany (2018)
Courtesy: Dietmar Rabich
