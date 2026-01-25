First published in Column 8, 25th March, 1992
With all the discussion about the placement of a new tip, I can no longer avoid putting my oar in.
An occasional trip to the tip is good for the soul. The artist
in me even finds a certain aesthetic pleasure in it.
Doesn’t the sight of countless seagulls swooping and
swerving make your soul sing? I could sit and watch them for hours if it wasn’t
for the smell. (You will have noticed, of course, that the latest generation of
seagulls have evolved a small peg-shaped flap over their nostrils which enables
them to go about their work at the tip without inhaling the odours.)
Don’t the car bodies heaped four and five-storeys high give
you a feeling that man is still superior to the machine?
And best of all, isn’t there a marvellous sensation of off-loading
when you toss heaps of rubbish into the pit and see it chewed and mangled by
raging bulldozers? All your cares and woes and gripes discarded and forgotten. Wow!
I’m just fresh home from a trip out to Green Island and my
only unpleasant memory of the journey was the feeling that my car’s suspension
was suffering permanent seizure because of the pot-holey road. These holes
brought back memories of a trip to Milford
Sound, where avoiding the craters in the road was about as easy as missing
rain drops in a storm.
As a result of casting all my cares upon the void, I now
have a clean and tidy shed, having managed to overcome sentiment sufficiently
to throw out all manner of things that survived last year’s clean-up. (But not
yet the picture with the broken glass – from my childhood – of the QE II’s
predecessor.)
Humans have an amazing desire to hang onto things that have
outlived their usefulness, as though one day we’ll find a purpose for all
manner of broken bits and pieces. Yes, I know there are times when we wish we’d
kept that spare wheel to replace the one that’s just fallen off the kid’s
trike, or even grandfather’s rusty hoe-head with the withered handle.
Attics and basements full of junk have a certain romance
about them: they’re always the places where you’ll find the treasured antique
that everyone else in the family has forgotten, or the secret diary, or the key
to a strongbox containing untold wealth.
The trouble is these sort of antiques and diaries and keys
always turn up in other people’s attics and basements. In our case the rubbish
around our house threatens to overwhelm us, and devour all spare space.
Modern persons (that doesn’t have half the ring of ‘modern
man’) have to decide what items are junk so that they can jettison them without
fear.
Built-in obsolescence means things are constantly having to
be replaced (toasters, for instance) and there’s an element in us (as well as
the toasters) that hates throwing away something which only a few years ago we
paid good money for.
Our collection of fading television tubes, spare vacuum
cleaner hoses, chipped chisels, and worst of all, quarter-full paint can, will
all survive barely a week after take our own last trip on this earth. There’s a
certain irony that most of us wind up buried under the same kind of earth as
our worn-out material possessions.
At least we rid ourselves of the material that’s clung to us
during the course of our journey once and for all.
Without rubbish, smelly or aesthetic, man is born, and
without it he will die.
I told you tips were good for the soul.
|Landfill, Riverhead,West Auckland.New Zealand
Notice how tidy it is compared to tips of the past.
Courtesy GPS 56Wikimedia Commons
I’m a bit amazed that decisions over the placement of a new tip were taking place when this was written, nearly 35 years ago, and the decision is still in the process.
I’m interested to read that also at this time, care
bodies were being dumped at the tip. That hasn’t been the case for two or three
decades.
In spite of my making it sound as though we were
hoarders, in fact, we were a relatively tidy family. Far more junk went out
that was kept. Thankfully.
Tips are no longer called tips in New Zealand: they’re now ‘land fill.’
