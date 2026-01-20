First published in Column 8 on the 12th February, 1992
We used to have a discussion in our house (of the more
heated sort) in which my son insisted there was such a figure as a centillion. He
was right: the centillion
is one of those numbers that needs hundreds of noughts to make its presence
felt.
However, who needs centillions, when the mere fact of a
trillion is enough to make me want to sit down, my legs all atremble. I read
that the United States is 3.8 of these (and probably more) in debt. $3.8 trillion!
That makes our balance of payments problems look quite piffling, doesn’t it?
A trillion is a million million in the States – their billion
is only one thousand million, so I’m informed. Only. No wonder their debt goes
up faster than everybody else’s. (If you’re in the UK and they start talking
about debts of £3.8
trillion, run for cover: Over there a trillion is a million million million, or
a number trailing 18 zeros.)
All this exposition of erudition (that is, showing off), is
merely leading up to sharing some figures I came across recently. If you
thought that the arguments last year over ministerial flowers and MPs’ lounge
suites were either the height of trivia or pettiness, then take a gecko at some
of the nonsense that’s helped put the US federal spending into trillions of
debt.
I take these figures from a book recently published in the
States called The
Coming Economic Earthquake, by Larry Burkett. I can only assume Mr
Burkett knows what he’s talking about, being a native of the country.
In the face of national collapse – there’s something we
could show the Yanks a thing or two about – the federal government spent $49
million for a rock and roll museum. (That’s getting up towards $NZ150 million.)
Plainly King Elvis still has the hearts of some Americans by the purse-strings.
Talking about hearts, they only spent a paltry $84,000 to
study why people fall in love. That’s a leap from the sublime to the
ridiculous. (Yeah, year, I know: a lover’s leap.) I’d be interested to bone up
on some of the findings in this case. Hopefully they weren’t taken from
television.
There people only fall in love, it seems, so that circumstances
will get in their way and cause them temporary heartbreak until the last few
moments of the episode’s half-hour are up. Of course, if it’s a soap, next week
they’ll be forced to fall out of love almost as quickly, and probably reveal
that they have some dim dark secret that hadn’t previously been known about by
either actors or scriptwriters.
Back to US spending. $19 million to study whether belching
by cows and other livestock harms the ozone hardly comes as a surprise, but
$219,592 to teach college students how to watch television? I thought most
American college students would be beyond this teaching.
Actually that’s a little unfair. If people I know are anything
to go by, many of them need to be taught how to watch television. First lesson
is to know where the off-button is – you’d be surprised how hard that
off-button can be to find. They also need lessons in discernment. This would
help them appreciate that the sitcom they’re now watching is exactly the same
as the four other sitcoms they’ve viewed in the last two hours.
Of course, the Senate spent a good deal of money on itself,
$6.5 million between the subway system and the beauty parlour. But my two
favourites were the following: $500,000 to study the effects of cigarette smoking
not on people, but on dogs, and, wait for it, $46,000 to determine how long it
takes to cook breakfast eggs.
Doesn’t that make you feel as though New Zealand is partially
sane?
‘Take a gecko’ seems to have been an expression I made
up, or else it’s a piece of very outdated slang. Google doesn’t recognise it at
all. I possibly meant ‘take a geek,’ which actually is a piece of slang meaning
‘have a look at,’ and has nothing to do with dealing in any way with a human
nerd.
As for NZ being partially sane, perhaps they in 1992, but
I frequently see tweets nowadays on X (was Twitter) telling us how much has
been spent by Creative New Zealand on various arts applications. In 2020 the Taxpayers’
Union summarised a number of the applications that were funded – you can read
about them here.
Incidentally, the US national debt is currently over $38
trillion.
Larry Burkett’s book has apparently stood the test of
time: his predictions didn’t always reach their target as far as the year was
concerned, but for the most part they have come about as he said they would.
