First published in Column 8 on the 20th of November, 1991
After last week’s column I was bluntly reminded that the
Presbyterians meeting together in Invercargill were not the Synod but the
General Assembly. It was rather like calling the Government a regional council.
To change the subject. You’d think in these days of
precarious employment, and businesses being on a knife edge, that anyone who
wanted to survive the recession would consider pleasing the customer their top
priority.
I’m a bit hot on this subject at the moment, because I’m
reading A
Passion for Excellence. This book repeats an age-old message in various
disguises on every page – ‘the customer is always right.’
The matter isn’t so much that the customer is always right,
but more that if we don’t see service to the customer as absolutely essential,
we don’t see anything.
(Hands up all those who remember a time when there were
creatures called Public Servants? Ten points to anyone who was actually served
by them.)
Lots of businesses in Dunedin, and round the country, haven’t
yet got this matter of service right. Service isn’t an American approach to
business, it’s an approach that keeps you in business. In fact it’s the
only approach.
On Friday evenings, if I haven’t had the energy in the
morning to prepare something for my tea break, I go out for a meal.
My usual eatery has been one where the salad servings are so
abundant they drop off the edge of the plate. I love their food, and their
garlic dressing, but I never feel as though I’m very welcome there. (I’m not
welcome at home either, after the garlic.) Perhaps I’m not a regular enough
customer for them.
I’ve recently tried another café where the owner goes out of
his way to find something quick and filling – and economical – and where he
takes time to treat you as a person. Service in its best sense, in other words.
One evening, however, I tried a place where I won’t be going
again. Service was definitely not on the menu.
Though there was no queue to think of – only two ladies
waiting in front of me – it took five minutes to be acknowledged. The hold up?
No potatoes in the Bain Marie. The young man serving was undecided
whether to say potatoes were off, love, or to call his superior.
He did the latter. His superior was a girl in her twenties. She
wasn’t very impressed at having to deal with the problem. She went out the back,
and eventually returned with a potato that had been on a diet.
Then she turned her attention to me. Though I’d had ample
time to read – and understand – the menu, she didn’t think I knew what I wanted.
She tried to give me what she thought I’d asked for, implying I wasn’t
quite with it.
The helping ultimately consisted of two fatty slices of ham
on two bits of beef sharing the plate with three skimpy servings of salad. If
you don’t get service to your customer right, at least give them decent
helpings.
The lettuce was elderly, and sour; the beetroot slivers were
tasteless, which was just as well since they were companions to two
strawberries. The saddest part about it all was that this particular restaurant
isn’t just geared to serving local yokels like me; it’s targeted towards
tourists.
An episode like this is enough to put customers off for a
considerable time. As the authors of A Passion for Excellence note, dissatisfied
customers don’t go home and sulk alone. They warn all their friends.
Somewhat ironically, almost twenty years later I wound up working with the Presbyterians, which considerably improved my knowledge of who was who and what was what.
