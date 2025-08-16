Stupid is as stupid does

If filmmakers are going to do contemporary sci-fi, or fantasy, or whatever you might like to call it, let them sit down and think the thing through before they pass it to the cast and the director. Please…
Netflix has been dredging up some not so hot pieces in this
line recently, and the only thing I can say about them is they caught my
attention for long enough to want to know how it would all end. I’m not giving
anything away by saying it all ends, in both cases, pathetically.
about some early scenes seemed to indicate it hadn’t been too bad on first viewing. Plainly my memory was mistaken.
And then there was Sandra Bullock in Premonition, as
badly thought through a story as can ever have been conceived – apart from Next,
of course. I’d never seen it before, and am slightly amazed that I managed to
sit through it at all. (My wife kept saying, ‘It’s horrible,’ though I’m not
sure if she was referring to the ugliness of some of the events or the script.)
But it had a kind of hook, as Next does, and you think ‘this will all be
explained in due course.’ Nope. The writers hadn’t a clue how to explain their
mess in either case, and gave up long before the end.
I guess film actors have to keep paying the bills, and it’s
a bit of a doddle to make a movie that doesn’t require any thinking about,
though surely at some point each of these highly-paid actors must have said to
themselves, ‘Remind me again why I’m doing this nonsense?’
Mr Cage must also, surely, have asked himself why he was
playing a part that should have been given to a (hem) younger man – he was 43
at the time – and why on earth his hair was made to look as though it was a
badly made wig. And why he was allowed to walk through the part as though he
was continually thinking he should be elsewhere.
Okay, let’s let the actors off the hook. If you’re given
trash scripts and for some reason you decide to go ahead, then you do the best
you can with them. Next tells us that Cage’s character can see events
happening two minutes before they happen, but only events happening to him – except
when he meets his one true love about whom he can see everything in the
future.
The writers conveniently forget how complicated this would
be, and how unlikely it would be that he’d save himself from all manner of
unpleasant events, just in time. Worse, at the end we find he (and we) have seen
a third of the movie in advance, so in almost the last shot, he tells us that
he made a mistake. Yup, that might be the point where he finally
realised he was acting in one of the dumbest movies ever made, but I don’t
think that’s what he means. The scriptwriters, at that point, having blown up
Los Angeles with a nuclear bomb, conveniently forget everything that’s gone
before and shut the movie off at that point. With no further explanation.
Right.
But long before the last third of Ms Bullock’s movie, her character
has got herself into such an infinite tangle through living through actual
premonitions that neither she, nor we, nor her husband, nor her mother, nor
her long-suffering young daughters, have any idea what’s going on at all.
Worse, the writers in this movies also do the big cop-out. Turns out that her
premonitions were correct all along, and that her husband actually dies. The only
quirk to that is that she brings this about by her attempt to save him,
and even that is done in such a skewwhiff fashion when it comes to the telling
of it in the movie that the audience groans at the stupidity of it all.
I spent a lot of time with a friend of mine, when I was
writing my children’s fantasies, making sure that things had their own kind of
inner logic. She continually talked about ‘plot holes’ and the need to avoid
them. So we did our best.
No one told the people involved in these two movies that ‘plot
holes’ exist. Or worse, they assumed their audiences would be so dumb that they’d
never notice. But audiences, even the most distracted of them, have an inbuilt
aversion to stupidity when it comes to the plot of a film. Something that
scriptwriters/directors/actors don’t appear to have taken into account yet.
