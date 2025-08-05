Things cultural

Tuesday, August 05, 2025

 First published in Column 8, on the 6th March 1991

 With three of our kids I went to two of Dunedin’s cultural centres on one day in the holidays: the Museum and the Art Gallery. Both provided treasure hunts, and that gave the kids extra incentive.

As far as kids are concerned the Museum has it over the Art Gallery by quite a bit. Apart from the fact that there are some live things there to see – though none of us managed to find that tuatara – there are several hands-on exhibits, particularly in the natural science area.

Years ago, when I lived in England, I often went with a young friend of mine to the three enormous Museums just down the road from the Albert Hall. The great attraction about these places was that the curators had realised something special – just placing things in front of people isn’t enough, especially in front of kids.

So they’d provided all manner of objects for kids to get their hands on, and kids loved it.

These days they have a couple of computer disks comprising the Doomsday machine. With this you can pinpoint any spot in England, and get a photo or drawing of it, with written details. Naturally there’s always a queue to get at it.

Our Museum has improved vastly since the days when the most exciting thing was wondering whether the large amphibian hanging from the ceiling three floors up would suddenly fall on your head.

Now you can go to the insect department and track down all manner of creepy crawlies in their native habitat by pressing little buttons and watching for little lights. You can find out whether or not you have arachnophobia, or let your flesh creep amongst the sharks and deep sea monsters in the Marine Hall.

It isn’t the London Science Museum yet, but I get the impression on every visit that the staff are keen to keep people coming back.

The Art Gallery attacks the interest problem in a different way, by frequently changing its exhibits.

I guess the purpose isn’t to attract school children in droves, and it was brave to have a treasure hunt that actually encouraged the kids to get close to paintings and sculptures. (They were gently warned not to aim their pencils at the pictures.)

And the kids appreciated the mini-Crunchie at the end. (We’d already made a killing at the Museum by going in for every hunt they had. Several mini-Moros later…)

However, the art exhibition itself didn’t easily hold the children’s attention, and it takes a fairly enlightened parent to explain what was appealing about some of the exhibits.

I know this will put me in the aesthetic ignoramus class, but frankly, it’s hard to understand how thousands of dollars could have been spent on some of the things on display.

I’m not looking for innumerable different views of Central Otago landscape such as we see in the Festival exhibition, but why, for instance, isn’t there one Steve Harris in the collection? Here’s a brilliant local artist whose work is snapped up in Australia, and he doesn’t even get a look amongst what I feel is much inferior work.

But it’s not the done thing to criticise modern art. Tom Stoppard rather cynically summed up what I feel about some of it in one of his radio plays. ‘An artistic imagination coupled with skill is talent. Skill without imagination is craftmanship. Imagination without skill gives us modern art.’

 

Sticky Date - Steve Harris

 Since this was written, both the Museum and the Art Gallery have vastly improved their appeal for families. Mini-Crunchies and mini-Moros, of course, were different chocolate bars in mini-format.

I knew Steve Harris personally; we’d met him at a day care centre we’d run back in the late 1970s (one child insisted on calling his daughter ‘Thirsty Harris’ in stead of Kirsty…) Steve’s speciality was still life: wonderful pictures, often with dark backgrounds that highlighted the various objects portrayed. Sadly, the lack of enthusiasm for his work locally eventually saw him migrate to Australia.

This particular column was published with several typos in it, a most unusual case. One instance gave Stoppard’s last sentence the opposite meaning…

