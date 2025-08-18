First published in Column 8 on the 10th April 1991.
I remember watching P D James, the crime writer,
interviewing her opposite number, Ruth Rendell, on television. Ms James, in her
maiden aunt floral dress and blue rinse and sensible shoes was quite astonished
to hear that Ruth had dumped her typewriter in favour of a word-processor.
Ruth’s down-to-earth comment was that it was a great boon
except when you went to see what was smelling on the stove and a power surge
wiped out your morning’s work.
All that aside (especially since those are English
writers) I’m actually waiting for my invitation to appear at the Writers’ Week,
and can’t quite understand why I didn’t receive one. Not even a free pass. (Us
under-rated newspaper columnists with umpteen kids can’t afford to turn up
otherwise.)
|Roger Hall, playwright
courtesy Playmarket NZ
Perhaps it was some sense of insecurity on Roger’s part? I notice
he doesn’t speak to me in the street when I pass him – it’s almost as though he
doesn’t recognise me. (I mean to say, even the man from whom I buy my toffee
milk bars on a regular basis recognises me. And my picture is in the
paper, though my own cat wouldn’t know me from that.)
I dread to think that there might be a certain snobbery in
my lack of invitation. No! that couldn’t be the reason. Probably it’s as Roger
says: ‘Many others would have liked to come, and I would have liked to have
invited them, but it simply isn’t possible to have everyone who is worthy of
inclusion.’
There you are, that lets him off the hook.
I was interested to read what Jack Lasenby has to say
in the Writers’ Week programme: ‘My greatest ambition is to write an
autobiographical Post-Hole-Digger’s thesis on The Significance of the Humbug
in New Zealand Literature.’
I’m glad Mr Lasenby has such ambitions: New Zealand
literature needs a bit of debunking. Maybe because we’re still in our short
trousers when it comes to culture we feel we have to be terribly serous about
it all.
Deep seriousness has a place – life is no laugh for many, as
the media inform us so relentlessly. But perhaps we mistake deep seriousness
for great literature: when we get on our high horse we weigh the poor thing
down.
Is this why many people don’t read New Zealand fiction and
writing, because so many gloomtone artists and hope destroyers are at work?
Craig Harrison
has been reported recently as saying we’re a nation which takes our literature
too seriously.
Being funny, however, is not regarded seriously enough.
I think there will come a time when, like Jack Lasenby, I will
set aside all my small ambitions and complete a large-scale work on the need
for laughter – and hope – in New Zealand fiction.
