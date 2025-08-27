Wednesday, August 27, 2025

 First published in Column 8 on the 24th April 1991

 Someone gently reprimanded me last week for not answering the letter published in this paper from a couple of kids at Warrington School. So here goes.

Dear kids, I was very impressed to hear your school has started a systematic method of distributing rubbish, and that everyone follows the system through. (But will my own kids take note?)

There’s a verse from Proverbs: ‘Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he won’t depart from it.’ Sounds like the people of Warrington School are getting in on the recycling act at an early and impressionable age.

Good on yer!

There is one thing, however. I must say I’d like to see your paper going somewhere other than the incinerator. Hasn’t any teacher yet tackled the task of bringing a carful of sticky Kleensaks back to Dunedin each week. How is it their environmental consciousness hasn’t yet been raised to the point of sacrifice?

At the moment I take a load of paper in Kleensaks from my shop down to the recyclers about once every three weeks. No, they aren’t full of books I can’t sell, and true, they aren’t full of sticky papers.

The recyclers is already half stacked to the rafters with every conceivable type of paper. Any true blue recycler must get a lump in the throat just walking in there knowing all that paper is going somewhere useful, instead of up in flames.

It’s like seeing the trees offering their lives over again for a further round of being writ upon and advertised upon and scribbled upon and all sorts of other things upon. (Including printing Midweeks upon.)

Shifting gear from one sort of cycling to another. I’m impressed at seeing so many young kids now wearing cycle helmets. Peer pressure’s been at work as much as education, although there have been a few incentives along the way, particularly from PostBank.

Yet the same peer pressure works in reverse for the kids who didn’t get the early training: A certain teenager I know used to leave the house with her helmet on, and remove it as soon as she was out of sight. The reason? ‘No one ELSE wears one.

So they’d all like to take the risk of losing their brains, rather than be seen in a (Yuk!) cycle helmet. Actually, when her brother swapped her his fluorescent yellow one, things improved a bit.

It isn’t just the teenagers. I’m more amazed to find adult cyclists writing to The Listener stating that they’ve never worn a helmet and they jolly well aren’t going to now. Or that they’ll wear them if they can do it voluntarily, but not under compulsion. No doubt we had the same problem when compulsory motorcycle helmets were being brought in – only I’m too young to remember.

Of course, when it comes to accidents, we know it’s never the cyclist’s fault, always the motorist’s.

Motorists do have problems with cyclists. I’ve nearly demolished at least two in my own driving career. But consider this, cyclists: If a driver can miss seeing another car because of a blind spot, how much more likely is he or she to miss seeing as skinny an object as a cyclist?

It amazes me to hear cyclists talking about how buses and trucks try to run them onto the footpath, when all they (the cyclists) are trying to do is cycle round a corner – on the inside. Even motorcyclists, who will scoot between cars in parallel lanes, don’t do such crazy things.

The adult cyclists who write letters about helmet-wearing appear more concerned for their civil liberties than their safety. The Warrington kids, however, seemed to have learned that one’s freedom to choose may play second fiddle to a higher goal.

 

Cyclist checking electronic device while cycling
courtesy Alfredo Borba


 The most extraordinary line in this article is ‘Or that they’ll wear them if they can do it voluntarily, but not under compulsion.’ If I’m not told to do something, I’ll do it on my own. Hmm. A slightly odd argument, especially from adults.

As for the cyclists – I can remember seeing cyclists in London riding between double-decker buses as they passed each other. The bus drivers hadn’t a hope of seeing them – or if they did, of preventing them turning into squashed cyclists. But the cyclists persisted in their right to cycle where they pleased – as they continue to do today. Woe betide if you get in their way.

 

