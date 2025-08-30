First published in Column 8, on the 8th May, 1991
Recently I came across something pinned up in my daughter’s
classroom – about our car.
Under the heading ‘Embarrassing,’ my daughter said it was
embarrassing going to town because she had to travel in our old car – and bits
were always falling off.
Apart from a door that fell off a couple of months ago
(through metal fatigue), the only other bits that have fallen off have been
helped on their way by our kids. So what my daughter wrote is only halfway close
to the truth – she likes writing fiction, you see.
I suppose she’s only following in the footsteps of the
agencies who put advertisements for cars together. In these ads, fiction and
fantasy seem to be the order of the day.
Who on earth are these ads meant to appeal to? Is anybody interested
in a car that’s advertised as being for a certain kind of executive, when the
same executive is shown as being so at a loss for words he can’t even explain
why he likes the car?
This seems to be a common feature of many ads at present:
having said everything possible about the car, or the company, or the product
of your past 50 ads, you now say absolutely nothing.
The flashy camerawork obstructs your view of what’s being
shown, like a conjurer’s trick. There’s really nothing there at all.
(A certain bank presented several ads along this line, with
people too busy to talk being hounded by a camera slinking behind bits of
material. They were very cagey about naming their bank, for some reason.)
To get back to car ads. Why should I complain? They’ve been
extreme as long as I can remember, often focusing on anything but the product.
We have girls cracking whips, models sitting moodily in
front of a fire on a freezing cold beach and peasant women standing longingly
in the midst of burning fields while some dolt rushes past the flames.
On the masculine side we have hyperactive drivers tearing
through the countryside at speeds far in excess of the limit, and stopping
short of dropping off a rotting bridge.
There are guys dreaming of their first car, behaving like
maniacs in front of their kids. Or worse, imitation-Sinatra vocals while
various men – and now I see there’s a lady – get stopped in their tracks at the
sight of something no more amazing than a parked car.
The aforesaid gentlemen – and lady – then stroll around the vehicle
for an expensive 30 secs of advertising time doing absolutely nothing, except
raising the occasional eyebrow. (Thirty seconds it may only be, but it seems
more like 30 minutes when you’re waiting for your programme to restart.)
Looking interested when there’s nothing to be interested in
is a test of any actor’s skills; especially when it has to be conveyed with intensity.
When those ads appear I watch the extras in the background – at least they seem
to have some purpose in life.
Perhaps it would be less fictional in these lean recession
days for the advertising men to go down to the local car yards. Against a
background of anxious car salesmen, they could feature a few fellows raising their
eyebrows under flapping flags and mooning over cars only the wealthy can
afford.
|1922 Car Advertisement
No comments:
Post a Comment