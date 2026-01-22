First published in Column 8 on the 4th March, 1992
Put progress in the driving seat and she takes some curious turns. This week we bought a four-slice toaster to replace the old two-slice job. The latter had indicated it was on its last legs by burning the bread alive after refusing to pop it up.
However, once we’d unpacked the new four-slicer, and tried
to toast in it, we found that the bread sat up above the top of the toaster by
a good inch.
Now the bread we use isn’t abnormally-sized. When you
purchased a toaster in the past you could assume you’d fit the bread into the
machine and get the whole slice cooked. You don’t expect to carry a slice of
bread around in your pocket to measure the depth of toasters.
Wouldn’t you think that a manufacturer would build this
machine to take ordinary sliced bread? Maybe it’s a weight-watching plot to get
us all to eat less bread. But there’s a problem with that: what do we do with
the inch we have to cut off the top (or the bottom, depending on which way you
choose to insert your bread)?
Toasters aren’t the only item to have missed the march of
progress. I remember Katherine Whitehorn, the English columnist, saying that
taps were no longer made merely to turn on and off. Instead of being
consumer-friendly – as things usually were, long before computers arrived on
the scene -they’d become designer-focused.
You know the sort I mean – you go to turn the top piece, and
it swivels and swivels. Eventually you realise that the swivel motion is merely
a pretty design – the tap only works when you press it down firmly. When pressed,
these taps then emit a gush of water which you may or may not have time to get
your hands under. And some stay stuck on: you have no way of knowing whether it
will eventually turn off again by itself or whether you’re wasting gallons of
hot water – and being unecological into the bargain.
Some public basins have foot controls. They’re very
water-economical, since most of us take so long to discover how the tap works
that we give up in disgust and leave our hands unhygienised.
I didn’t intend to talk about design progress, but about
progress of a different sort. What caught my eye during the week was a snippet
about dwarf-tossing,
that mediaeval-sounding fad that recently took some European countries by
storm.
Seemingly, just as we thought we were on the right bandwagon
by expressing disgust that anyone should toss ‘people with a physical
difference’ through the air, because it was an ‘intolerable attack on human
dignity’ and an ‘exploitation of the handicapped,’ we find that at least one dwarf
has campaigned to have the whole thing continued.
This man’s livelihood was being threatened by those who viewed
the ‘sport’ with distaste and had banned it. His company, Fun Productions, was
in danger of going bust.
Now wouldn’t you have thought that he’d been the person to
ask in the first place as to how he felt about being used as a mini-caber? I mean,
does a dwarf normally walk into a bar and find himself (in the process of being
hoisted on to his bar stool) catapulted through the air by some burly fool? Or does
he get the idea creatively, and decide, like any other entrepreneur, that this
isn’t a bad way to make a living?
After all, there are rougher sports, such as rugby league. I
think if I was a smaller person, and inclined for a bit of a thrill, I’d go for
dwarf-tossing any time. (With knee, elbow and bum protectors of course.)
Rugby league seems to do nothing but bring out the violent
in anyone with a bit of muscle. And there ain’t no inflated mattress to land on
when someone forces you to the ground by pulling your shirt, your hair, your
eyes, or any other loosehanging part of your anatomy.
What a fine line we tread between deciding what’s best for
other people and trampling on their rights.
Four-slice toaster, though not the one we own.
Photo courtesy of SimonTrew, Wikimedia Commons
(2026) We bought a new four-slice toaster recently after our previous one gave up the ghost, and have had no end of trouble with it. Of course it comes with fancy gizmos, but doesn’t actually do the job it’s intended for. The side I normally use has been turned up to full throttle since not long after we got the thing, yet apparently it chooses to produce the ‘toasted’ bread at whatever heat it desires. So a piece put in straight after the toaster is started up will come out light, as though it’s barely seen the heat. The next piece is likely to make up for the lightness of the other and be cooked to death, or, if the toaster’s in a different mood, it will somehow bake the bread so that it’s nicely-coloured but hard to the point where it cracks and crumbles when you try to butter it. My wife normally uses the other half of the toaster, and her toast is mostly what you’d expect: toasted bread. A sexist toaster, apparently.
Since this column was written many public taps (as in
restrooms) have no visible means of turning them on or off: you wave your hands
around like an idiot, trying to get the thing to start, and then out of the
blue it starts when you least expect it, and you still don’t know what caused
it to do so. Nor how to turn it off again.
