Slaters (also known as woodlice)

First published in Column 8 on the 11th March 1992
To avoid the atrophy of the brain as I grow older, I continue to ask questions. Thus I often puzzle as to why slaters climb walls, especially in the morning.
Some gardeners
may not think the peculiarities of slaters are worth considering. However, to me
the slater is a much-maligned creature, worthy of more attention than it
usually receives.
I’ve always
had a lot of time for the slater, although I know many gardeners regard them as
a pest. I think this view is wrong. (Is it true that the Chinese intended eradicating
slaters next?) Slaters are humble creatures, never making a show of themselves.
You will
not find them, like spiders, insisting on putting their webs across doorways to
catch your hair first thing in the morning. You won’t find them going crazy in
the rain like worms and spreadeagling across pathways. Slaters prefer anonymity
and humbly hide themselves under the nearest something, be it wood, rock, or
even weed.
Perhaps their
treatment as pests gives a partial answer to my question: Maybe slaters are
being driven up the wall? Condemned to live in rotting wood, or compost, they
may have little self-esteem.
How would
you feel in their shoes, reader, supposing they wore any? Since they don’t,
they must courageously clamber barefoot through your compost. A slater never
knows when some burly black beetle will tread on his toes, or when he’ll slip
in the slime left by a slug, or find the earth move under his feet as a worm
power-drives his way past.
And think
of the things slater’s feet get into – rotting apples, mouldy carrots, the
unspeakable remains of things that have already passed onto a better compost
pile.
My dictionary
barely defines them under ‘slater’ – that word belongs officially to a person
who puts slates on roofs. Slaters appear as an afterthought – ‘another name for
the woodlouse.’
No wonder
they’ve changed their name by deed poll. When you check out the woodlouse, the
description is of any of the various small terrestrial isopod crustaceans
having a flattened segmented body and occurring in damp habitats. (I thought
dictionaries were supposed to explain words.) A crustacean is of the mainly
aquatic class Crustacea, which includes the tortoise, lobster and water
flea.
In spite of
being related to magnificent creations like the tortoise and lobster the
slaters’ family escutcheon doesn’t do them any good.
So why
should slaters be the namesake of a man who puts slates on a roof? Is it their
colour, or the design of their shells?
Perhaps some
primitive and imaginative entrepreneur once considered slaters might have an
ant-like potential for working together: he envisaged thousands of trained
slaters lifting slates straight up the walls of the house. Perhaps slaters now
climb walls because of some deep instinctive memory of what might have been. On
the other hand, maybe they’re merely checking to see if the slates have been
put on right.
I’m glad
slaters are small. Knowing that they’re related to lobsters might inspire
people with peculiar palates – the sort who delight in dropping lobsters into
boiling hot water and seeing them sizzle - to attempt to fatten them up. If people
can eat frogs’ legs, a hardly sizeable delicacy, why should they stop at
slaters?
Meanwhile, I
ponder on slaters’ penchant for heights, and marvel that any creature could
drop the equivalent of a 50-storey fall (as the slaters sometimes do when I’m
trying to redirect them) and survive.
Armadillidium vulgare. Hmm, the first part of their scientific name is impressive, although speaking it out loud, with its 'dillidium' in the middle is a bit like a children's nursery word. But 'vulgare' - how rude. There's nothing vulgar about the slater/woodlouse. Plainly those who named him had no real sense of his excellent purpose in the world.
A slater (Armadillidium vulgare)
courtesy Franco Folini, Wikimedia Commons
No comments:
Post a Comment