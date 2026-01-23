Unsafe sex

First published in Column 8 on the 18th March, 1992
Though it’s more than a fortnight since I first saw it, a news photo has continued to haunt me. In the background a group of students wait to enrol; closer to the camera a girl is carrying a basket of condoms, to promote ‘safe’ sex.
Let’s get real. There’s
no such thing as safe sex. Sex is dangerous, and you’d better believe it. And
no amount of condominiuming between couples will help. While the attitude is ‘I’m
all right as long as I wear a condom’ we’re missing a dangerous truth in sexual
behaviour.
We have this notion that somehow the world has now grown up
because we talk loudly about sex in every place and at every moment. Many would
have us believe that in the past no one ever mentioned the subject, and that
consequently everyone was quite ignorant. Piffle. Humanity has managed sex just
as well in the non-promiscuous times as
in the promiscuous. The big difference in the former was that marriages and families
were more stable, and societies weren’t plagued by nonsense about sex at every
turn.
I said sex was dangerous. You think I mean pregnancies. Sure,
they’re part of the matter, but to look at the world’s attitude to pregnancies
would take another column. I’m talking about other dangers, such as being under
the delusion that a quick one-night stand is okay. You might get by without contracting
Aids, as long as you wear your famous condom. But no condom will protect you
from the consequences that the purveyors of ‘safe’ sex don’t talk about.
The problem isn’t really the wearing of the condom or the
contracting of Aids. The problem is treating another human being – male or
female, it makes no difference – as though they were there merely for the first
person who came along to have their way with them. In the end everybody
involved is prostituted. Safe sex is prostitution under another name, only the
price isn’t usually in dollars.
We all look down on the world’s supposedly oldest
profession, but hopping into bed with all and sundry isn’t the slightest bit different.
We’ve believed the lie that adultery and affairs and one-night stands and
sleeping around are all somehow better than rape and abuse and pornography and
other evil sexual practices. In fact, any form of sex that uses others is evil.
And any form of sex that takes place outside of a committee permanent
relationship is already debased.
We’ve mocked the idea of commitment for so long now, few of
us think it has any worth. No wonder people today – and it isn’t just the kids –
find it isn’t worth the struggle to hold onto something valuable when the going
gets rough. There’s no encouragement to do so. In fact, we’re lambasted from
every corner with encouragements to give up what we’ve got and go find
something else.
The trouble is the grass is green on the other side of the
fence for only a little while. And it has to be mown just as often.
I’m not even a
partially raving royalist, but it sickens me the way much of the media seems
hell-bent on destroying the marriage of Prince Charles and Diana. The assumption
is that no one, from pauper to royal, has a hope of sticking together for long,
so let’s take the lot down into the gutter as quickly as possible.
Forget all the crowing about ‘safe’ sex at every turn. I want
to start crowing about Unsafe Sex; sex that debases; sex that hurts and causes
emotional pain (not just the bobby-sox pain that occurs in soap operas but real
cutting twisting pain); sex that leaves lives in a shambles from which the only
escape may be death itself.
Sex is dangerous.
The following two letters to the editor were printed in response to this column; I don’t have a date for one of them, and I don’t know if there were more. These are the only two I managed to keep a copy of.
S B Harlow.
26.4.1992
Sir – I wish to thank Mike Crowl for Column Eight ‘Safe Sex’
(Midweek 18/3/92). Few, in spans of years have tackled this subject of
sex with such clarity, so soundly in such truth. Many readers, especially those
among the young, may never before have had the opportunity to regard the matter
in such a manner. Mike Crolw has given in a short space, plenty to think about.
This article should be published far and wide.
Mary Wickliffe
