Obsession!

First published on Column 8 on 25th Sept, 1991
I spent the better part of a wet Saturday afternoon last
weekend at the Computer Expo being held in the chandelier-lit Southern Cross
Hotel.
Computers intrigue me, though not to the extent that I’ll
discuss them from dawn to dusk. But there was a particular Point of Sale set-up
on display which impressed me as being of possible value for my shop. In fact,
so impressed was I that I lay awake till 2 am thinking about the possibilities.
Computers have this tendency to make me become obsessive.
(I might have been awake till two anyway. We had three extra
boys in the house because of a birthday party, and it was only in the wee small
hours that I finally managed to command them to stop talking, whispering,
giggling and occasionally exploding in the room next to mine.)
The first computer I owned, a little hand-holdable PB100,
bought for the budget-wrecking sum of $199, had the capacity to keep me awake until
the stars packed it in and went back to bed. Especially when we went on holiday
one Christmas.
In those days, after long hours at the beach, the kids were
asleep by nine. I had ‘a little time’ to become better acquainted with my new
toy.
The LCD screen was so small it could only display one line,
and in that line there were only about 12 characters visible. By the early
hours of the morning, I felt as though I had as many eyes as the average
housefly.
The miniature keyboard was worse: after a session on it I had
less use of my fingers than the Incredible Hulk would have had picking up a
split tin of pins out of a shaggy pile carpet. You couldn’t type on it – put more
than two fingers near it and you rendered it invisible.
But I couldn’t leave the computer alone. Only sheer
exhaustion made me drop into bed, and even then my mind continued to solve
problems set in motion, with frazzled brain cells wearing themselves out before
their time and sending manic messages flickering across the cerebellum.
I can understand how inventors feel when they’ve stumbled
across something undiscovered. The obsession with getting the thing right takes
precedence over all social concerns and bodily needs, so that to the rest of
the human race it seems as though they hardly belong on the planet.
Three years ago we bought a decent-sized computer, with a
normal screen and keyboard. One of the first games we had was Emerald Mine,
and in the month or so that it survived before the disk collapsed from almost
permanent use, normal life ceased.
Everyone had their own score registered and an unofficial
competition began to see who could get through the 90-odd (!) levels first. Meals
were delayed, home-work undone, patterns of sleep disrupted.
My wife was one of the worst. The determined streak that
comes with her side of the family carried her through countless obstacles and
setbacks. Every so often (usually while I was getting the tea), there would be
a heart-stopping cry of triumph as another level was conquered. There were more
cries of anguish, however, as the computer conquered the player.
These days we’re wiser. We tackle games that don’t insist we
die seventy times seven before we learn how to stay alive.
In our household obsession with things computerised is fortunately
not a permanent problem. What might be is the loss of a large number of brain
cells when, burning the midnight 30/40, my upper storey goes into overdrive.
|PB100 - courtesy Tourdion
As for obsession with computers, my older son became so focused on the desktop model that he would type entire programmes into it from a library book, and would have to go back through pages if it turned out he’d made a mistake in the input. When the Internet arrived in its earliest stages, he would sit for up to an hour trying to get online while the modem wheezed and gurgled as it tried to connect. Usually this would be first thing in the morning before we were awake – and the computer was in our bedroom.
His brain cells didn’t collapse or disintegrate: instead
he grew up to be a software developer with considerable skills.
The PB100 was very frustrating: if you made a mistake on
it, you had to start all over from the beginning. Admittedly there were only a
very limited number of bytes available on it – a piece of
history on the Net says: ‘For programming, the built-in memory of 1 kB leaves
544 programming steps and 26 memories.’ Apparently you could by a pack that
gave you an extra kilobyte of memory!
The 30/40 (actually 30w/40) referred to at the end is a make of engine oil produced in the 1990s.
No comments:
Post a Comment