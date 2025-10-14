A night to remember

First published in Column 8 on 10th July, 1991
Before Christmas I wrote that some of the city’s historic events
get bypassed in the news. Today I’m under obligation to mention one such
occasion, though perhaps it should have been forgotten – and quickly!
As I’ve said previously,
I accompany soloists in one of the town’s brass bands – in view of the
following I won’t mention its name. One of the perks of the job is being
invited to their annual dinner, this year held amongst dragon decorations in a
Chinese restaurant.
At their annual dinners the various sections of the band each
like to perform a little item. This year they were to do some lip-synching; in
other words, pretending to play and sing along to a pre-recorded tape.
There were to be four judges for the evening, including, I found
to my dismay, yours truly.
As judge I was supposed to give marks and make notes (read ‘rude
comments’) about the performances. However, it isn’t easy to be witty between
umpteen courses of a Chinese meal, the constant refrain of ‘it’s my birthday tomorrow’
from a slightly inebriated bandsman, and the spectacularly varied items. None of
my uninspired judgements received an airing, for which I am grateful.
About midnight, when the waitresses were despairing of ever going
home, the judges were summoned before the audience to speak. I was given a
generous 48 seconds, but since public wit comes to me no easier than private, I
gave them no more than a sentence – and I don’t mean life.
Now that I’m in the relaxed atmosphere of my word processor,
I can say the items varied from the insane to the amazing to the ‘I’m only
doing this because I have to, but I wish I was somewhere else.’
The baritones performed the perennial Along Came John.
This enthusiastic pack of melodramatic hams were so boisterous you failed to
notice their lack of synchronisation.
The second cornets mimed a song by the rock group, Queen. The
energy level was over the top in this one, cardboard guitars and all, and the
lead singer was almost as gross as the sound. The female guitarist seemed
incapable of standing up or still. Nevertheless, whether supine or rampant, she
continued to play her guitar.
The performance was rather surreal, really. By the time they
finished it was hard to tell whether the antics of the actors aroused the
screaming and shrieking on the soundtrack, or whether the latter was causing
the painful gyrations of the performers. Either way it was a major assault on
the senses.
Somewhat more refined was a performance of a piece by Diana
Ross and the Supremes. Diana Ross was played by a gentleman with a wig
definitely in need of a perm. (The wig, I mean.) A bit of electrolysis wouldn’t
have gone amiss, either, on his/her moustache, or on all of the performers’ six
hairy armpits.
Apart from these tonsorial matters the three artistes
lip-synched excellently, the two back-up singers elegantly performing a complex
choreography like up-market Hawaiian hula girls.
The most credible lip-synching came in the piece de
resistance of the evening. It was also the only item in which the males managed
to stay in male attire.
These gents performed Nessun Dorma with all the bravura
of Signor Pavarotti and Co, and twice as much stress and body language, including
constant deference to one another, and handkerchiefs to the brows. So strong
was their performance, and so full of vocality, that it threatened to spill
over onto the audience. I mention this because I was in the front row and the
thought of three hulking tenors tumbling on you makes even the most equitable
judge mindful of his mortality.
For better or worse, I lived to tell the tale.
|French brass players clowning around in a street performance
courtesy: KimonBerlin
