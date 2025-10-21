Being had on (having someone on...)

First published in Column 8 on the 24th July, 1991
‘We’re only having you on,’ the librarian said with some
amusement, after having found she’d unintentionally convinced a lady that she’d
have to pay a fee to join the library.
But the lady was oblivious to the joke – somehow it had
passed her by.
I mention this not to condemn the librarian in any way –
librarians are amongst my most helpful acquaintances – but to comment on the
fact that it’s only in the last few years that I’ve understood how great a
divide separates the two peoples of the world: those who appreciate being had
on and those who don’t.
When I was a callow youth, I spent my first several months
in London blissfully having everyone on in a typical Kiwi fashion. Only after a
portly Welsh baritone came to me one day and told me that not everybody
understood I was only joking did I reconsider how I put things.
To be quite honest, I was amazed. Everybody I’d gone to
school with – or nearly – and certainly all my family regarded having other
other people on as a normal part of human interaction.
And having people on is so ingrained I find it hard to stop.
I’m addicted to it: I have to test everyone out. Some people click immediately.
Others stare blankly, because what you’ve said to them is so blatantly silly
they wonder why an apparently intelligent person could have opened his mouth
and said it.
I can often tell from people’s body language what their
reaction will be and that it would be wiser to leave them alone, but even then I’ll
risk it.
Most New Zealanders can be had on, unless they’re in the
midst of some trend that requires everything to be taken very seriously. Yuppies
and Dinkies (double-income, no kids) possibly fall into this category, as do
people who are having guilt trips about our ancestry.
In spite of what the Welshman said, many English people can
be had on. My wife and her family are prime exponents of the art. The out-laws,
as the rest of us call ourselves, vary somewhat in our ability to respond, from
the reasonably aware like myself to those who adopt the cold fish approach.
I don’t find, however, that many Americans enjoy having the
mickey taken out of them.
My theory about that is as follows: the English have been
around so long they can afford to be had on; they’ve survived the Norman
Conquest and Hitler and having their crisps mucked about with by the EEC.
The average New Zealander enjoys being had on because we’re still
like a nation of kids, finding out how to pronounce each other’s language, and
either overdoing it or doing it undone.
The Americans, however, have discovered that they now have
culture with a capital C. After all, they invented some real art forms, like
jazz and Westerns and the Simpsons, and people are beginning to release that
they’re a force to be reckoned with. They’re out to save the world.
This makes them more likely to take themselves seriously. Someone
coming along and trying to have you on, is just not on!
Here’s a totally irrelevant afterthought. Has anyone
considered doing a thesis on the etymological roots of the phrase ‘to have on?’
I’m sure it’s a subject that would keep an otherwise unoccupied English major
occupied for years.
|The photo has little to do with my subject, but it's
delightful to see Princess Anne enjoying herself.
Courtesy: Ian Livesey
Since I wrote this thirty-four years ago, nothing’s changed. I’m as bad as ever at having people on, or kidding them, or taking the mickey out of them. Though I’ve never learned exactly what the mickey is…
