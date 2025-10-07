The value of creativity

One morning
I was reading it in the bath and had a kind of ‘understanding’ about what he
was saying.
He talks
all the time about how Jesus’ Resurrection opens the door for us to be
resurrected too, but not just that, it enables us to live in the new heaven and
new earth that God will bring about in due course. There is hope both in the future and here in
the now. The now suddenly has much greater importance
than many Christians give it credit for. I knew this already, in a sense,
because I’ve long been a believer in the fact that we will be resurrected and
live in a home that is like this earth only much greater. We will truly be
at home.
But
something else hit me: over last few months I’d been ‘tidying up.’ Tidying
up things like getting my favourite watch repaired, getting two pictures sorted
out, one to be framed for the first time and another to be reframed. Tidying up
my music, and thinking about printing out the drafts of two novels so I could do
some real work on them, instead of letting them slide. Writing new music
for another concert. Getting the computer fixed so that it worked
properly. Having one of my daughters and her four-year-old son come to
live with us long term, upstairs, filling the space in the house left after my
mother’s death.
I thought
that perhaps I was doing all this because I had an unconscious premonition that
I might not have long to live. Then it occurred to me (thanks to Mr
Wright) that these are all things that show hope. I wasn’t doing all
these because of gloom, or wanting to clean up things for an imminent death
(even though that’s always a possibility), but because I had hope: the watch was worth fixing, the
pictures were worth hanging, the computer was worth getting
repaired and upgraded.
And it was
wonderful that morning to have life in the house again, with a four-year-old banging and
crashing around in the morning, because daylight saving hadn’t affected him
yet!
None of these
things are ‘utterly’ important in any eternal terms – there are of course far
more important things – but they were still
important.
The watch
continued to convey meaning in itself because it was a particular gift from my
wife.
The two pictures
had special meaning for us: we’d bought one early in our marriage, as a couple.
Only a few weeks before my revelation in the bath the picture had fallen off
its hook in the middle of the night. It would have fallen on our heads if ‘by
chance’ we hadn’t moved the bed to a different place in the room a week or two
earlier.
The other picture
was a detailed brass rubbing my wife did when she went to England with our
oldest daughter. For many years it had been carefully rolled up to avoid
creases. Now might be the time to show it in all its glory.
The
creative things were important, not because they focused on me, I realised, but because they’re part of God’s output through me. He doesn't ‘use’ me as a channel: He’s given me the ability to create ‘on his behalf’
– to put it rather badly.
Perhaps through
Wright’s book, and through my own reflections, I was finally getting some sense
of why I do creative things, and why they’re worth doing.
