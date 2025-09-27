Saturday, September 27, 2025

Transcendental Meditation

 First published in Column 8, 26.6.91

Every time I open the paper these days I see something about TM, more fully known as Transcendental Meditation.

I note that the same old lines are being trotted out. for instance, because it so much improves health the Government should seriously consider making TM a part of the health service – it will save us so much money.

None of this is new. It’s been the line TM exponents have taken since the Beatles became disillusioned with it back in the 1960s.

At the risk of stepping on people’s toes, I’d like to express some of my concerns about TM.

Let me say first, meditation can ease stress – but there are plenty of other styles of meditation around. TM is only one in the bag. When it comes to mind over matter, then TM, like any other form of meditation, works – up to a point. but it’s a lot cheaper to relax in front of an open fire in the winter and watch the sparks fly up, or sit in the garden looking at the birds swinging round the trees in summer. And you don’t have to endlessly repeat some mysterious word.  

It might be okay if that was as far as TM went. But TM is religious in origin, and has in no way lost its roots.

Newcomers, before starting to learn the techniques of TM, are asked to bring some simple offerings, such as fruit. They will remove their shoes, and be asked to bow down before a portrait of Swami Brahmenanda Saraswati, the Divine Master (or Guru Dev). This was the man who trained Maharashi Yogi, who later brought TM to the West. (It seems he felt it was more profitable to do so, since there were already plenty of impoverished Yogi in India. And as he said, ‘people in the West are in the habit of accepting things quickly.’ In fact, until  he found the right way to sell it, they didn’t.)

Then the teacher will intone a Sanskrit hymn of praise in Hindu – to traditional Hindu gods.

TM enthusiasts usually deny it’s a religion, but in at least two countries (one of them being the USA) it has been legally ruled as such. By appearing in various disguises, TM has been passed off as a political movement for world peace (the World Plan Executive Council), a source of calm for the use of stressed-out businessmen, or a method to keep children from unruly behaviour.

But there’s more. I remember hearing a man who’d seen the error of his ways in regard to TM talking about the fact that people learnt to levitate when they became real disciples.

Even stranger was the behaviour of his flatmate whom he heard bumping around his bedroom. After some weeks of being given the brush-off, he finally got the fellow to tell him what he was up to. This guy was supposed to be flying.

From there it was only a matter of time before the first man was trying it too, going to Wellington to what might be called the ‘flying school.’ The flying room was like a large gymnasium with lots of padded mats around, and ordinary New Zealanders trying to get off the ground.

If all this sounds rather foolish, it isn’t. in 1977 TM offered a Sidhi programme which promised advanced students the ability to levitate, fly, become invisible, walk through walls and have superhuman strength.

In 1980 five former TM disciples told the Guardian newspaper that they’d paid £30,000 between them to learn such skills. In spite of the great financial outlay, none of them could do any of these things.

Beatles and Maharashi 1967

 On the clipping of this column I’ve written a note at some point saying, ‘Only column to warrant any editing.’ Editing by the Editor, presumably. I no longer have the original copy of the column and after more than thirty years I can’t remember what was deleted. Perhaps I should be grateful it was printed at all.

