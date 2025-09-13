Music memories

First published in Column 8 on the 5th June 1991
Recently we acquired a record player after having been some
years without one. (The last was picked to pieces when the boys were small and
investigative and had to see how everything worked.)
Hearing records not played for years brought back some strange
memories. There’s something special about the music we first heard when we were
very young and our world was somewhat unexplored.
I put on Imagine and I’m back in an upstairs London
flat in a row of terrace houses in Tooting Bec, in front of a pale brown radio
my English uncle gave me.
I play James Taylor and think of long evenings sitting in
front of a gas fire sucking up its two shillings, listening to Taylor’s
half-melancholy tapes, with my soon-to-be wife snuggled up beside me. And if it
wasn’t James Taylor, it was gloomy Leonard Cohen, or Harry Nilsson draining
every last ounce of romance from songs on the one record of his we owned.
I pick up a Moody Blues album and remember a terrible
residential child care placement I had in the middle of Cheshire, where two
other displaced persons and myself used to listen to the group’s sci-fi sounds
after all the awful maladjusted kids had been put to bed.
Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony, the Pastoral, was on the
first LP I ever owned. Hearing it was like going back to childhood and
discovering that the world is so much bigger than you’d ever imagined. (Walt
Disney tried to ruin the Sixth for me by using it in Fantasia, but
Beethoven and I survived.)
When I heard Mahler’s Fourth Symphony it was as though
Mahler himself and his sleigh bells and all the angelic choirboys had burst
blazing into my Dunedin living room.
From the sublime to the ridiculous. Noel Coward is credited
with remarking that there is a potency in cheap music, and it’s strange how
something that really has no particular depth can affect you again and again.
When I was young, I spent a couple of weeks in some larger
North Island town – possibly it was Hamilton. Two things I remember vividly –
learning to swim on my back, and everywhere I went hearing the song sung by Frank
Sinatra, Strangers in the Night.
The moment that used to get me every time was when, about
two thirds of the way through, the music suddenly shifted up a notch. It was
like remembering when you first fell in love. (At that naïve stage, I hadn’t.)
The composer Michael Tippet said in a newspaper interview
that all sorts of music stopped him in his tracks. He and I would be in
agreement about Strangers in the Night, I think, in spite of the simple
device it uses to wind the listener up.
Pavarotti has the same effect when he sings the aria from Turandot
over the ad for all those anguished footballers. Puccini might be turning in
his grave, but emotionally, for the rest of the world, the combining of the
film of those footballers and the achingly romantic music is a stroke of
genius.
Music can move people at their point of least resistance. At
a party years ago, late at night, when the drink had turned everyone soporific,
the radio played Paul Simon singing Bridge Over Trouble Water. One man,
a respectable policeman by day, was crawling around the floor on his hands and
knees, shaking his head, tears in his eyes, and mumbling, ‘It’s the greatest
piece of music ever written.’
And in some ways he was right.
|Pavarotti in St Petersburg
‘Extraordinary how potent cheap music is’ – the line comes from Noel Coward’s play, Private Lives.
