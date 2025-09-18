A bit sinister

First published in Column 8 on the 29th May, 1991
While we stopped for a cuppa her eye caught a report by a
Canadian professor regarding left-handed people in an old newspaper.
Reading it, my relative thought his statements smacked of
Leftism, a form of prejudice at least as old as racism, and possibly older.
“Just look at the words he uses,” she said. “Sinister, and macabre and gauche. Even the headline refers
to ‘lethal.’”
I suggested some
smart-aleck sub-editor may have added the headline.
That really set her
off. It was bad enough for a professor to draw his conclusions from
insufficient evidence – he’d only used a sample of 1896 students – but for some
upstart newspaper man to give his bias free reign was beyond the pale.
Had I forgotten
that left-handed people had been forced to go against their inner nature for
years, hypocritically pretending to be right-handed?
The professor’s
survey indicated that left-handed people were in grave danger of shortened
lives.
My 74-year-old relative
scoffed. “He didn’t include my 95-year-old grandfather in the survey, did he? Or
your 75-year-old mother-in-law? Pablo Picasso was no chicken when he died –
what’s he using him as an example for?”
The professor had
also come to some conclusions regarding the driving ability of left-handers.
“What nonsense is
this about left-handed people being worse drivers?” she asked. “The only
accident I’ve ever had was when a drunken pedestrian bumped into my car.”
I pointed out that
the professor had unwisely taken his findings from students, a group in the age
range with the worst road accident record. This seemed to provide his figures
with something of an inbuilt bias.
My relative checked
the report again. “It’s plain the man’s no statistician,” she said. “One minute
he says we widdershins are 85% more likely to have a road accident, and further
down he says the figure is 135%. Can’t he make up his mind?”
“And,” she added, “what’s
this nonsense about being likely to swerve to the left in a crisis and hit
other cars?”
“He’s plainly
myopic when it comes to countries that drive on the left-hand side of the road.
If a driver in New Zealand raises his right hand on the steering wheel, and
lowers his left, he’ll sail off onto the footpath, and mow down the
pedestrians.”
Her final comments –
before we went back to sawing the wood – were about the peculiar results of other
surveys mentioned in the last paragraph, where it stated that while 13% of 20-year-olds
were left-handed, only 1% of 80-year-olds were.
“Probably the
left-handers were just showing off their ambidexterity on the days those
surveys were taken,” she said.
“Left-handed people
are so much more adaptable. By the time they’ve reached 80 they’ve truly learnt
to be ambisinistrous. You have to be, in a world with right-handed scissors and
knives and cheque books.”
“Show me some
right-handers who’ve achieved ambidexterity,” she added, “and I’ll show you
left-handers galore who’ve adapted themselves to a right-handed world.”
My relative picked
up the chainsaw. “Come on slacker, we haven’t got all winter.”
Left-handedness was a hot topic for me when this was written. I had a mother who was left-handed, as well as a mother-in-law, and two children. I’m left-handed myself when it comes to playing any game that involves a bat, or a club – anything that you swing in order to hit a ball.
