First published in Column 8, 19th June, 1991
One of my readers tells me I forgot to mention personal stereos
in the ‘music, music everywhere and not a note to sing’ article.
The difference between the muzak that follows us everywhere we
go and a personal stereo wrapped around our ears is that with the latter we can
choose what we listen to. (At least I assume we still can. Hopefully our
legislators – under urgency with only five members in the House – haven’t
passed a law while I was asleep stating that you must listen to parliamentary
broadcasts on your personal stereo.)
Here's some good news. I’ve just come across a report of a
marketing breakthrough in the States.
It seems that in the land of the brave and free, when you
telephone the number you want, you may have to wait to be answered not just for
several seconds, but for several minutes. (And Telecom brought Americans in on
our little phone system. Oh, boy!)
No longer, however, will you have to listen to telephone
muzak. You’ll be able to listen to…wait for it: advertising! First there’ll be a minute’s worth of the latest music tape,
then a little intro by the announcer, and off into the next track. Naturally it’ll
be of their choice.
Well, it can’t be much worse than the new phone systems that
are proliferating in Dunedin.
We had to have them, of course, being new technology.
We couldn’t learn anything from the misery on other phone customers’ faces
around the world.
The new system – and I won’t mention the ailing health board
or the government department that says it’s
their job to be fair where you’ll strike this horrendous device – works as
follows.
A recorded voice answers by welcoming you. It then proceeds
to inform you that if you have a push-button phone you can press number one and
the operator will answer. If you know the extension you want, you can press the
required numbers. This won’t immediately get you your extension. A woman’s
voice will arise and ask you to wait a moment. Finally the extension
phone will start to ring.
That’s what happens when things are working properly. At another
place where this system has been installed, the following sequence of events
happened to me over and over again. A recorded voice said: This is so and so. If
you require the operator, press One. If you know the number…
Well, at that point I pressed one. The voice told me: You
have pressed an invalid number, please wait for the operator to answer.
I waited, but the operator, it seems, didn’t know of my
existence, because the next thing I knew the recorded voice returned and told
me to press One for the operator. Two seconds later, I was informed that I had
pressed an invalid number. And so on, until I was ready to dash the receiver
into its place with enough force to send it through the wall.
And Gordon
McLauchlin races all over America and breathlessly tells us communications
are improving.
Phones are such fun! However, there is another side to all
this. Sometimes it isn’t just the customer who gets a little tetchy.
I used to work in the International Telephone Exchange in London.
Dozens of segregated operators – men at night, women in the daytime – trying their
hardest to answer hundreds of calls an hour.
On one overloaded Sunday afternoon (men worked the weekends
as well) my neighbour told me listen in on his line: an irate caller was
abusing him at length for not having answered his call an hour ago.
Since my neighbour hadn’t stopped answering calls since he
came on his shift this was hardly his fault.
Unfortunately the operator’s attempts to explain the delay
and apologise fell on deaf ears: the bumptious male caller continued his abuse.
A fatal mistake. In the next second my workmate said a
couple of non-Post Office words and the caller’s connection was unplugged. Once
more he took his place at the end of the hour-long queue. My workmate sighed a little
sigh of regret at losing such a friendly customer.
|International Telephone Exchange - though note
the man in amongst the ladies; not in my day!
Photo courtesy of Science Museum
