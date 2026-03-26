Thursday, March 26, 2026

Rubgy

First published in Column Eight on the 26.3.92 – the unorthodox spelling of ‘rugby’ was intentional.


Cars park from the bottom of the Glen to the top, making you wonder why their owners take a car at all. (It’s traditional.) People stand next to the motorway to get a free but very long-distance view of The Game. (They can’t hear all the sound effects on television.)

Inside the ground, crowds entangle on the terrace to such an extent you don’t know if the can you’re drinking is in your own hand. And the roar of the crowd gives you a headache – if you don’t already have a hangover from the big binge last night. (If you do, local residents have no objection to you parking in their garden – it’s traditional.)

Visitors pour into the city and make the place untidy by acting in ways they’d never think of at home. One youth showing off to his mates walks backwards into the traffic outside the Southern Cross and tries sticking his rear end into the passing cars. And that was before The Game.

The Great Game of Rubgy. Worshipped and idolised. For many people this game is sport’s golden crown. Beside rubgy’s shimmer and sheen, all else pales.

If I don’t sound enthusiastic about the game, it’s for a good reason. I’ve discovered that I’m one of a minority of New Zealanders who have been born without the common Kiwi rubgy gene.

I used to pretend I had it, of course. I tried to play the game of rubgy at school, but since I couldn’t see the point of dirtying the clothes my mother had only just washed, or exerting great energy in chasing after a ball the other side seemed to own, or having my nose bashed every time I found myself as a hooker in the middle of the scrum – I was always the runt of the team – I gave it up.

In the end I had to face facts – the gene was missing. Though I’ve never been able to hold my head up in a crowd of beer-swilling pure-bred Kiwis insisting on conducting a port-mortem of every move made during the course of the most recent game, I’ve learned to live with it.

Psychologists my think my disinterest in rubgy was the result of an unfortunate experience in childhood, when in the ‘fifties I went to an international rubgy game. (The Lions were involved.) The parent and I walked down the Glen (as tradition required). We forced our way through the jam-packed maddening crowds on the terrace, hoping to find a place where we could actually see the game.

Within the aforesaid crowd were jokers whose delightful pre-match sport was to make the crowd sw-a-a-ay. Being only knee high to a grasshopper in those days the notion of being squashed in a crowd of toppling trees or crushed by rampaging elephants did not appeal.

In panic and horror, and without seeing one iota of the game, we fought our way out again, along with a number of spectators now suddenly stricken with sanity.

I’d like to think a bit of brain-washing would fix the problem, but I know it’s irreparable. The genes don’t fit.

Gene-correct Kiwis do fit in. Unlike me they have a natural fat layer for protection from the sleet in which one is often required to play rubgy, and unbreakable ribcages on which to crash land when scoring a try.

They have eyeballs that don’t drop out and hang loose if trodden on during the course of the game. The bones of their digits don’t snap, crackle and pop when ground into the material that lies on the surface as grass, but proves to be thinly-disguised concrete.

They don’t get irritated when so much of our local television quota is given over to rubgy. (To rubgy and Shortland St, where a nurse has discovered she has ‘aides.’ She’s fortunate to work in a hospital where they can still afford ‘em.)

Ah well, they say suffering is good for the soul. I won’t be crushed into a state of all black gloom, watching others take the lions’ share of enjoyment. It’ll try and spring bok.


 The ‘parent’ mentioned was my mother, who didn’t mind the game but didn’t usually attend it in real life. The Glen is a longish steep street near where I used to live as a child – it was even closer to the house I lived as a married adult. The Southern Cross refers to a hotel, not the constellation. And Shortland Street is an extremely long-running NZ TV soap, that once was watchable but has now become full of bad actors eking out long existences as characters who change their partners as often as they change their pants.

 

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