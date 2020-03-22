Halving it

When I was doing a Writing Course years ago, I remember being appalled when asked to cut down a short story by half. Impossible!
But, no, it's not, and the good thing was that it gave me confidence to edit more effectively in the future. No line is ever inviolable, and no word is so perfect that something else can't substitute for it - if you need to chop things back. The great thing about the English language is that you can almost invariably find a synonym for any word.
I posted the following on Facebook today:
For years we've been getting the nasal spray Flixonase in a plastic squirter. Simple and not too unenvironmental.
Now the product has morphed into a wide plastic package - the kind you have to use an axe to get into - and most of what's inside the package is air. Not only do these packets take up much more room on the shelf at the pharmacy, but they are a total waste of resources. Neither the packaging nor the container is reusable in any sense.
I attached photos of the package, front and back, including one of the previous models for comparison.
Plenty of room on Facebook, so I could use as many words as I wanted, and play a little with the text.
But I wanted to put the same thing on Twitter, and of course, even with their doubling of the size of a tweet a couple of years ago, you're still limited in how many characters you can use.
So I called on my old skills, and produced this:
For years the nasal spray #Flixonase came a simple plastic squirter.
Now it's morphed into a wide #plastic package, and most of what's inside is AIR. Not only does it take up more room on the pharmacy shelf, but neither the packaging nor the container is #recyclable in any sense.
Exactly 280 characters!
In the tweet there are 50 words, or 280 characters. In the FB version there are 85 words, and 449 characters.
Yes, of course, a few interesting things have gone - like the bit about the axe - but in general nothing important has been lost. It can sometimes be a struggle to get your text down to an allotted number of words (newspapers are usually the most keen to keep words to a certain fixed figure) but it's doable, and what's more, it's good for your editing skills in general. I've had to review several books over the last few years that looked like they'd never end - a 1000 pages seemed to be the minimum some authors could tell their story in. Except it wasn't. It was indulgence, and the editors at his publishing house should have told them so.
So when it comes to the point where you have to cut that massive tome down that you've been writing for several years, just think: do I want to publish a Facebook version, or a Twitter one? The latter may well help your book reach more readers.
I like the way you trimmed that tweet down.
And I'm on the Canadian version of this medication. The meds themselves work well, but the packaging definitely is wasteful.
