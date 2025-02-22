Questions
Secondly, the way in which customers
can discover minor gems, books in the Trivial Pursuit mode.
I came across just such a one in the
holidays: volume 2 of Notes and Queries, a collection of questions
and answers from the Guardian's column in which "readers seek enlightenment from each other on an astonishingly broad range of subjects."
In this book the questions are as
intriguing as the answers. And quite contradictory answers arise, as
mathematicians and scientists and philosophers each take up their own
(unproven) point of view.
A newspaper column probably isn't the
place to ask, "what is the meaning of life?" This question perhaps
deserves some of the answers it got, including the one that says that asking
such a question is about as meaningful as asking what is the meaning of
lumbago.
The question "IS THIS a
question?" initiates various obscure answers, including "All these
cunning answers are actually irrelevant because Shakespeare told us that `that
is the question.'" Or, "This sentence no verb. Who cares. This reader
bored. Time to bring subject to a."
The answers to such questions as why
there are so many Coldharbour lanes, or when was the first semi-detached house
built, are rather more straightforward, even though the answers vary
enormously.
Two answers to one question are in
Latin, and three to a question on simplified spelling are in various versions
of that spelling, including one that gets increasingly unreadable as the
paragraph evolves.
Two novels which avoid using the letter
"e", (one each in English and French) are discussed, and an
unexpected dispute arises over the translation.
And there are answers that are just
fun: "Is it true that goldfish have a memory span of only five
seconds?" - The first answer is utterly complex; the second says,
"For a fish with a good memory try a piranha. They have a megabyte."
The inventors of items, or their descendants,
answer questions - only to be contradicted by someone else's descendent. One
poet, (Julius Lipton), after living in obscurity for 55 years, pops up to
explain what has happened to him since his one and only book was published.
The joy of such a column isn't the fact
that you get real answers to real questions - although occasionally you do -
but the way in which people's minds take up the challenge of answering an
intriguing question in an entertaining way. How to measure the weight of your
hand, for example. This may have been a genuine question, but it produces some
very suspect answers.
Finally, what do you notice about the
following poem:
I know a little man both ept and ert,
An intro? extro? No, he's just a vert.
Shevelled and couth and kempt, pecunious, ane.
His image trudes upon the ceptive brain.
When life turns sipid and the mind is traught,
The spirit soars as I would sist it ought.
Chalantly then, like any gainly goof,
My digent self is sertive, choate, loof.
Or the following sentences? "Jump,
dogs! Why vex Fritz Blank, Q.C.?" or "Mr Jock, TV quiz PhD, bags few
lynx."
(After all this, here's my question.
Has anybody seen volume one of "Notes and Queries?")
*The University Bookshop, in Dunedin, is the largest bookshop left in the city. Though by no means large compared to bookshops elsewhere, it sstill has an enormous range, and is aimed not merely at the Academic market, but at a huge variety of readers. Its permanent sale in the upstairs part of the shop used to be a treat for anyone with a few dollars and an hour to spare.
