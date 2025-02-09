Snow and So
I’ve always held the theory that we only have snow in
Dunedin – in the city area, at least – once every two years. And usually that
consists of one good snowfall and it’s over and done with. We slush on for a
day or two, then get back to normal.
|Courtesy City of Literature site
days rather than every two years. It even fell, without due consideration, during the 24 hour book sale.
Talking of which – and this is a tangent, in case you don’t
guess – may I ask what constitutes a ‘special’ book at the Regent Book Sale?
(The ‘special’ books are those that sell in the upstairs gallery area.)
I saw at least one book that was selling for 50c downstairs
and $3 up. Both copies were in the same condition. A load of nonsense by Dame
Edna Everage was included in the ‘special literature’ section. Car manuals
seemed to be ‘special’ whatever state they were in, as was any book whose cover
was disintegrating. The contents were irrelevant, but the state of the cover
apparently gave it an archival air.
I don’t object to the organisers of the sale making a bit of
extra cash by pricing books up, but at least let them be books that have some
obvious value. The way it is now, it looks like someone’s gone round gathering
up a book from here and a book from there, and dumped them upstairs.
‘Special’ books these ain’t.
Back to the snow. A workmate of mine once told me of a
method by which her family had always gleaned when snow was due to arrive. This
method was something I’d never heard of in all my 45 years (up until then) but I
hear it so often now it seems current coinage. This is the idea that it will
snow in the winter when the temperature goes up.
Not being a meteorologist, I can’t see the connection – and anyway,
the method didn’t work this winter because we had endless warm days. However, I’m
always interested in rule of thumb methods to work out what the weather’s going
to do. We certainly can’t rely on the met office to tell us anything factual.
When you read that the spokesman for Blue Skies in
Christchurch says that ‘if there’s a chance of severe weather it’s better to forecast
it than not,’ then you wonder if they earned their degrees from varsity or off
a barometer.
‘The incorrect forecasting is not due to a lack of funding
or staff,’ said the met office spokesman, ‘but southern New Zealand’s mountainous
nature.’ Between 80% and 85% of the forecasts were accurate, he claimed. (Blame
the South Island again!)
I must only listen to the forecasts on the days they get it
15% to 20% wrong. But it isn’t just the forecasts. When I’m driving along the
road on a bright and sunny Dunedin morning and listening to what the weather is
suppose to be doing round the country, I more often than not hear: ‘Take your
brolly – it’s raining in Dunedin.’
I long ago gave up listening seriously to weather forecasts,
in spite of the fact that they’re heralded as an essential part of the news. I believe
they’re only there to fill up air space or television time.
The weather forecasts are about as real as Shortland St or
Neighbours, but apparently we have to have our daily fix of them, all
the same.
My suspicion is that the met office people have something in
common with those who pick the books for the ‘specials’ in the Regent Book
Sale.
Both take something that’s not – and make it into something
that is.
()()()()()()()()()()()()()()()
Dunedin – largest city in Otago, but of the provinces of New
Zealand, and situated in the South Island. As opposed to the equally
prosaically-named North Island. There’s an ongoing rivalry between the two
Islands, and the North not infrequently claims that the South has the worst
weather.
The Regent Book Sale has been a longstanding secondhand book
sale of considerable size that takes place annually. Up until recently it was
held in the largest theatre in Dunedin, the Regent, a former cinema and now a
live theatre. These days the sale takes place in the larger but far less
interesting Edgar Centre.
‘Shortland St or Neighbours’ – the first the longest-running
soap in New Zealand, the other an equally long-running Australian soap.
No comments:
Post a Comment