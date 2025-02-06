Music Teachers
First published in Column 8 on the 6th November 1991
November 1991
A group of heroes work in our city whose conditions would
make most wharfies pale. I’m talking about music teachers.
(And I speak from experience – for a few years I taught
piano from three till whenever, after spending a frenetic morning as a postie.
I must have been mad.)
Utter dedication is required of anyone who decides to take
on this job as a permanent career. (I didn’t.) The frustrations from pupils who
don’t work combined with the frustrations from those who do work but will never
play anything with the slightest hint of musicality, have to be experienced to
be believed.
One in a hundred pupils may have the spark of musical life
in them; the sort of spark that makes you think they may achieve something. The
other 99, however earnest they may be, will fall by the wayside, and during
their mid-life crises will gloomily say, ‘I wish I’d carried on playing the
piano.’
(Or worse, ‘Why didn’t Mummy and Daddy make me practise?’
Have you ever tried to MAKE a child practise? They attention manages to be
focused on everything but the keyboard.
I recommend the 1953 fantasy movie, The 500 Fingers of Dr
T, to anyone who doesn’t know what I mean.)
Music teachers sit for hours in the same room, often seeing
only an endless stream of children. It’s like being a solo parent. The
occasional adult pupil may or may not be a bonus, depending on their reason for
learning.
When everybody else is out socialising in the evening, music
teachers are teaching. When other people are having a leisurely meal at home
with their family (something we still haven’t achieved – the leisurely part, I
mean), music teachers are teaching.
When other teachers are enjoying up to eight weeks’ paid
holiday per annum, music teachers are forced to spend those same weeks
unemployed, eking out the income they’ve earned during the rest of the year.
And in spite of using new material as it appears, the basic
details of what they teach hasn’t changed in decades; there is no New Music to
go alongside New Maths. Scales are scales are scales. They have to be learned.
However much most pupils may dislike them, (I used to enjoy them actually, but
then I’m a bit unusual), no musician worth his salt can afford NOT to learn
them.
I write with a sense of awe to think that one of my former
music teachers has been teaching for nearly 60 years.
Originally she lived and taught in Sawyers Bay. She commuted
to Port to teach as well, but being without a car, (of course) she had to walk.
Usually it only took half an hour. It took somewhat longer in the Big Snow.
Later she rented rooms in town, and still later, during the
war, had a room in the Glenpark Presbyterian Hall. When she calls it the
‘dug-out’ or ‘dungeon,’ you have a pretty good idea of what it was like.
Mice were frequent visitors. Boy pupils had to empty the
mousetraps, to their disgust. (I’m pleased to say I was still a twinkle in my
father’s eye when the war was on.)
By the time I was her pupil, she lived in a pleasant house
in Mornington. The comfortable music room was built over the garage; moving the
two pianos - both grands, as I recall - up there must have been a nightmare.
Sounds like music teaching pays after all, I hear you say.
Well, maybe it does, if you’re prepared to put in endless hours of dedicated
and concentrated work, your only contact with the outside world being your
pupils.
So all hail to music teachers – they never go on strike.
Many workers who do hardly know they’re born.
Many music teachers enjoyed their work: Eli Grey-Smithwas still teaching in his nineties, and had trips to Asia regularly because he
was much admired there as a teacher. Olive Perry, the teacher I mentioned in this column who lived in
Sawyers Bay, never married, and looked after her mother for many
years while teaching.
Unmentioned in this column was Sister St Anne, a Mercy
nun, and my very first teacher. Her enthusiasm could never be quenched, even in
her nineties.
An anonymous letter following the publication of the column
said:
In his column today Mike Crowl has some nice things to say
about music teachers and some less kind things to say about the job itself.
Perhaps it’s not really so bad. The one thing I’ve noticed over the years is
how many music teachers keep on going to a ripe old age, many well into their
80s. Is it a ‘soft’ lifestyle that allows this, or is it the daily challenge of
taking each of their pupils just one stage further that keeps them alert and
active?
