The Taxman Cometh Monthly
First Published in Column 8 on the 3rd July 1997
It is in the nature
of things that columnists must write one out of four columns for the taxman.
Every four weeks this leaves the columnist with the agonizing choice: which
column belongs to the taxman, the good, the bad, or the ugly? (I mean the good,
bad and ugly columns, of course.)
It also means that
the columnist has an obvious problem: if he writes a column intended merely to
sate the surfeited coffers of the Infernal Revenue, will the readers be able to
detect such writing? Will the readers come to each column wondering: Is This
The One? Worse, will the taxman begin to insist that the columns written for
him be better than usual, (if such were possible), and that he must have a
dedication at the top?
I suppose one way
round this problem would be to cast a web of mystery around the persona of the
columnist. Columns have often been used as places where fairly insignificant
individuals fulfil their literary aspirations. Dear Abby is one example, or The
Weasel - sorry, I mean the Ferret.*
Does/did Dear Abby
exist? More importantly, for our purpose, does Mike Crowl exist? Or is he
merely a figment of the editor's imagination?
Is Column 8 thrown
together at the last minute by the reporter with the least to do that week? Is
the photograph at the top merely a morphing of the faces of several different
reporters?
Will you ever see
Crowl in public, or will you only see a character portrayed by an otherwise
out-of-work actor? Would he always be played by the same actor in fact? (The
beard is a clue: it would help to disguise the possibility that several
different people could portray Crowl.)
Is Crowl merely an
urban myth, like the phantom hitchhiker - a character always spoken about at
second hand who turns up to haunt gullible people for the next twenty or thirty
years? And if Crowl is only a myth, why should one fourth of his earnings be
deducted for the taxman?
If I harp on this
point, it is because I suspect that Crowl is not alone in his mythical status.
I have long wondered, in fact, if there is even such a person as Miles Singe.** In my opinion, Miles Singe is actually the
combined pseudonym of several anonymous writers.
There are various
clues to the writers' personalities in the title the column, "Singe
Marks."
Marks is plainly a
pun on Marx, which means that one writer has communist leanings, though we must
say that he keeps these fairly close to himself. This may also indicate his age
- I guess he's a victim of the 1950s reds-under-the-bed neurosis.
"Singe"
is even more revealing. "Sin," the first part of this cryptic word,
indicates a writer from a Catholic background, and may even tell us that he is
a relative of the famous Phillipino Cardinal, (who invited someone into his
home by saying, "Welcome to the house of Sin.")
"Sing"
shows that somewhere in one writer's past he (or she) has had a musical career,
while "Inge" gives us a clue as to the extent of another's writing
ambitions - compare Dean Inge.
The "ng"
may indicate ing-digenous origins, although perhaps this is a little
far-fetched.
With both these
personalities thus being of mythical status, they cannot possibly be subject to
tax. Would we attempt to tax Zeus or Pan?
Let me suggest to
all readers who have friends in the tax dept, (and I don't mean if you owe them
money), that you encourage such friends to read this column and consider
whether the Infernal Revenue should really be subjecting Crowl or Singe to tax.
I'll be interested
to hear their thoughts on the matter.
The Tax Collector/Paying the Tax - Pieter Breugel the Younger
*The
Ferret was the pseudonym
of a columnist in the Auckland magazine, Metro
** Miles Singe was a long-standing columnist in both
the Star Midweek and the Star Weekender. He was there
before I began writing my column, and continues to this day (3rd July, 97!)
An old soldier, he often wrote about the military; enjoyed pretending to
be an old soak as well as someone who maltreated his wife and (grown-up)
children. He was likely to be neither.
