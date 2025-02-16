A short course in Maori
First published in Column 8 probably in 1996, as 1995 was Maori Language Year. This was written before macrons came into general use in newspapers, and also at a time when what was said wouldn't have caused any controversy.
I managed to miss Maori Language Year almost
completely - along with many other NZers, I suspect. However, better late than
never is still a useful motto, and so when I came across an article about the
new Dictionary of Contemporary Maori, Te Matatiki, my ever-buzzing
brain gave an Aha!
We
learn other languages best when they become part of our everyday speech. Think
how many Maori words we know now because they crop up all the time, words
like iwi and whakapapa and whanau.* We've absorbed the meaning
because we learn them in the right context.
It's
the way we learn our own language, as children.
So,
on that basis, I'm offering my own course in new Maori words. It's a
short course, so don't be put off! All you have to do is read the Maori
word in the context of these sentences and take a shot at the meaning. I'm sure
you'll figure it out.
(1)
I once played the piano for Kiri Te Kanawa, who, although she sings popular
songs and jazz, is best known for her work as a whakaari puoru singer. In
whakaari puoru, we often see large middle-aged singers pretending to be young
lovers. Madame Butterfly is an Italian whakaari puoru.
(2)
I had no idea that Edmund Hillary, the climber of mountains, was also a
kairaupi. A kairaupi should wear gloves, a helmet and protective clothing, or
else he is likely to get stung by his little buzzing friends. He is not a bikie
or a fireman.
(3)
It's a sad indictment on our society that many women have to flee with their
children to a whare punanga when their husbands abuse and attack them. Usually
the address of a whare punanga is not known to the general public.
(4)
When you go on a picnic in the midsummer sun, you'd be advised to put your
salads, milk and beverages (including the tinnies) in a tokanga matao - this
will keep them cool. Don't leave the tokanga matao out in the sun, (with or
without the sunscreen on top). Put it under a tree.
(5)
I believe basketball players use the expression, kura horahora, but I'm not
familiar with it. It has something to do with a fool who's caught in a press,
apparently.
(6)
On the other hand I do know something about the next two Maori words. When I
can afford one, I'll buy a rorohiko ponaho and sit it on my lap, where I can
type out my column and watch my words appear on the LCD screen. If I connect
the rorohiko ponaho to a modem, I'll be able to communicate with my rellies on
the ipurangi. The ipurangi is a world-wide interconnection of computers used by
private and public citizens alike.
(7)
Some people have been fooled into believing that kihi paraoa is grown, but of
course kihi paraoa is made out of flour and water, like any other pasta. Kihi
paraoa bolognaise is a very tasty dish.
(8)
I believe that anyone learning the pungawi should practise this instrument away
from civilised society. People who play the pungawi wear kilts and sporrens -
and knives in their sox.
(9)
Football players and athletes of the male gender are advised to wear a tatua
raho, if they want to live a full and fruitful life. The tatua raho is an
essential protective device. It will not prevent AIDS.
(10)
And talking of protection in sport, a kaipatu now wears a helmet with a
cage across his face, and padding in practically every area possible. This
is to avoid being injured by balls bowled at the speed of light.
Nevertheless, all the protection in the world won't stop the ball sailing past
his bat and into the hands of the tautopenga.
And I can't
resist adding that someone on a nohopuku - or worse, on a whakapuango - won't
help themselves by eating poikere. (A person on a diet - or a crash diet -
shouldn't eat play dough!)
|Maori rafter pattern - courtesy Augustus Hamilton
Whakapapa - genealogy or lineage; a very important aspect of Maori life
Whanau - the extended family, including non-related tribal members
