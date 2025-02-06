Thursday, February 06, 2025

 First published in Column 8 on the 24th May 1995


A friend brought up the old argument recently that we should be spending money on improving Dunedin’s water, or the sewage system, rather than on building an art gallery in the middle of the city.

I’ve always been citified, and my bent in life is not a practical one, so perhaps I expect sewage and water to be there. To me they’re things we find in a city, come what may.

They should never be used, however, as an argument against not funding art galleries, or museums.

When the present city library was being built I recall similar dismay being aired at spending large sums of money on something ‘so impractical.’ But our library is one of Dunedin’s great treasures. (As someone who always takes a look at other libraries round the country when I have a chance, I’m prepared to stand up and say our library is one of the finest, if not THE finest.)

To get back to the art gallery. Now that it’s going to be right in the centre of town, I believe thousands of Dunedinites will discover its treasures for the first time.

For the first time they’ll catch such marvellous exhibitions as the two that are on just now: Treasures of the Underworld, and Takitahi. I originally saw Treasures in Wellington over a year ago and raved about it then.

The Underworld may refer to New Zealand’s alleged position on the globe, or to where the materials to make the exhibits have come from: under the earth.

Whatever, none of the amazing pieces here pale with a second viewing. In fact, it’s like meeting old friends – particularly the two enormous buxom lady pots by Barry Brickell called Bosomorphs! Brickell’s human-sized figures have such a sensuous feel to them, you want to wrap yourself around them – if it wasn’t an uncouth thing to do in a public place. (Oh, dear, I’ve opened a can of worms now.)

I only realised, in this second viewing (courtesy of one of my children) that the stone-like rock-pool with its tinkling water has at least one face hidden in it – perhaps more.

There are startling red and blue bowls, some with a texture more like glass than clay. There’s a whole array of pieces delineating the voyage of Christopher Columbus – and three other large oil-can shaped pieces called Santa Maria, Pinta and Nina. (All these pieces were first produced for Spain.)

Some items are so fragile they look as though they’d barely exist beyond a few viewings; some tough and gritty, such as the bowl like a bursting volcano. Some slightly damaged pieces show the difficulties of moving these works around the world.

All these marvellous works can be seen for FREE! Not only that, in the other half of the gallery where several weavers from Dunedin’s Multicultural Weavers group are at work, you can see art of a totally different kind being created before your eyes.

A huge range of traditional items is displayed: hats, cloaks, mats, garments, shoes, in all manner of materials and colours. Usually designated ‘craft,’ this display shows how much these pieces have a right to be called ‘art.’

More than that, because the work has traditionally been done by women, it has been undervalued. No more! Go and have a look and have your eyes opened twice in a day.

The women don’t have it all to themselves in this exhibition. There are several items made by men (and pakehas). And not everything is in traditional materials. Some things are made from film, plastic wrapping, string (this one feels as soft as cashmere), and even a barrage of supermarket bags.

Do I sound enthusiastic? I am.

I can’t wait for the day the art gallery opens in the Octagon, just five minutes from where I work. What better way to spend your lunch hour (apart from relaxing among the cool towering columns of the Cathedral), than to browse among the quiet and calm of what is going to be the country’s newest and bestest, and finest, place to view art?

 

*(*(*(*(*(*(*(*(*

 

The Art Gallery was built in a former department store, and is a magnificent piece of redesign. A vast entrance area – in which I’ve sung several times with the acapella choir, Sunny Side Up – leads to roomy spaces at the back of the building, a first floor with several galleries, and another floor that can be used for meetings and celebrations and the like.

The two exhibitions mentioned were on at the old Art Gallery, in a building that was formerly part of the Great Exhibition, and which was situated in an area that was only easily accessible by car.

The Cathedral mentioned is the Anglican Cathedral, St Paul's, right in the centre of town in the Octagon. At one point I worked in the building right next door.

